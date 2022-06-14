Drillers update: Former Giants infielder makes Tulsa debut; Jacob Amaya moves up to OKC

Wednesday

Up next: 4:35 p.m. doubleheader, Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Louie Varland (5-1, 3.24 ERA) and LHP Kody Funderburk (6-1, 2.17 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-4, 4.13 ERA) and LHP John Rooney (2-2, 5.40 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 6-3

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Budweiser Terrace or Ferguson KIA Lawns. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Oil Derrick Gate or Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate. For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to walk the field with their dogs in a parade between games. In addition, every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk. There will be dog parades before every Wednesday night game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (Thirsty Thursday/$1 hot dogs)

Driller bits

Roster moves: Tulsa shortstop Jacob Amaya was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City and replaced on the roster by infielder Abiatal Avelino. Amaya, in his second season with Tulsa, was batting .264 with nine homers and 26 RBIs. Avelino, 27, was signed by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers on June 8. Last year, he batted .266 in 106 games for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs). Avelino was originally signed by the New York Yankees in 2012. He appeared in 10 major league games with the San Francisco Giants over the 2018-19 seasons. Avelino went 0-for-3 in his Drillers debut Tuesday at third base, but robbed Wichita’s Jair Camargo of a hit in the eighth inning.

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about Amaya, “He kind of had a down year last year and just came into spring training this year locked in. He was the first one here almost every day and his play showed it. He played with a lot of energy and we saw the real Amaya this year.”

Streaking: Tulsa’s Leonel Valera extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday. James Outman and Carson Taylor extended their on-base streaks to 14 games each, while Andy Pages improved his to 13 games.

Rehab drought ends: Andrew Heaney, who pitched Tuesday, was the Dodgers’ first rehab assignment to Tulsa since Jed Gyorko in August 2019.

Tuesday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-1-1-0); 2, Edouard Julien, 2B (4-1-2-2); 3, Jair Camargo, C (4-0-0-0); 4, Matt Wallner, RF (4-1-2-1); 5, Chris Williams, 1B (3-0-1-0); 6, Anthony Prato, LF (3-0-0-0); 7, Cole Sturgeon, CF (4-0-0-0); 8, Dennis Ortega, DH (4-0-0-0); 9, Andrew Bechtold, RF (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-0-0); 2, James Outman, CF/LF (4-0-1-2); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-1-1); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-2-1), Jeren Kendall, CF (0-0-0-0); 5, Carson Taylor, DH (4-0-1-0); 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-1-2-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-0-0); 8, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (3-0-0-0); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (3-1-2-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

