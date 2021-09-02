Drillers update for Sept. 3: Cardinals use long ball to take down Tulsa

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Dalton Roach (6-9, 5.70 ERA); Tulsa, TBA
Season series: Drillers lead 12-9
Promotions: Fireworks/Hearing Loss Awareness Night
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Springfield (Fireworks, Wrestling for a Cause, Ryan's World appearance)
Driller bits
Game recap: The Springfield Cardinals belted five home runs Thursday night on their way to a 10-1 thumping of the Drillers at ONEOK Field. ... Matt Koperniak hit a solo home run in the top of the first to get things started for the visitors. Springfield added a solo homer by Malcom Nunez in the seventh, a two-run shot by Leandro Cedeno and a solo shot Irving Lopez in the eighth and a three-run blast by Ivan Herrera in the ninth. ... Tulsa's only run came on a single by Hunter Feduccia in the bottom of the ninth that scored Justin Yurchak to avoid the shutout.
Roster moves: The Drillers activated first baseman/outfielder Yurchak on Thursday to fill the roster spot that opened up when catcher Stevie Berman was traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Minnesota Twins for pitcher Andrew Vasquez. Yurchak batted .411 in 14 games for Tulsa before being placed on the injured list for two weeks.
Sound of silence: For a period during Friday's game, the stadium sound system will go silent to help bring awareness of the difficulties for those who suffer from hearing loss. The Drillers will also be wearing special sign language jerseys that feature Drillers across the fronts in American Sign Language. Fans will be able to purchase the game-worn jerseys in a silent auction after the game.
Thursday’s lineups: Springfield -- 1, Delvin Pérez, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-1-0); 2, Matt Koperniak, RF (4-2-2-2); 3, Iván Herrera, C (5-1-1-3); 4, Chandler Redmond, DH (3-1-0-0); 5, Leandro Cedeno, DH (5-1-2-2); 6. Malcom Nunez, 3B (5-2-2-1); 7, Irving Lopez, LF (3-1-1-1); 8. Moises Castillo, SS (5-0-0-1); 9, David Vinsky, LF (3-1-0-0).
Tulsa -- 1, James Outman, CF (4-0-1-0); 2. Michael Busch, 2B (4-0-0-0); 3. Miguel Vargas, DH (4-0-0-0); 4. Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-1-2-0); 5. Ryan Noda, LF (4-0-0-0); 6. Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-2-1); 7. Devin Mann, RF (4-0-0-0); 8. Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-1-0); 9. Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-0-0).
CARDINALS 10, DRILLERS 1
Springfield;110;000;233;—;10;10;0
Tulsa;000;000;001;—;1;6;1
Hudson, Robles (3) and Herrera. Beeter, Hagenman (3), Robertson (6), Ochsenbein (8), Gibbens (9), Watson (9) and Feduccia. W: Robles (3-9). L: Better (0-1). HR: Springfield — Koperniak (1), Nunez (5), Cedeno (1), Lopez (2), Herrera (15). RBIs: Springfield — Castillo (1), Cedeno 2 (4), Herrera 3 (55), Koperniak 2 (6), Lopez (11), Nunez (14); Tulsa — Feduccia (39). E: Tulsa, Amaya (17). LOB: Springfield 7, Tulsa 6. T: 3:12. A: 4,727.