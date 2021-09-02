Drillers update for Sept. 3: Cardinals use long ball to take down Tulsa

Friday

Driller bits

Game recap: The Springfield Cardinals belted five home runs Thursday night on their way to a 10-1 thumping of the Drillers at ONEOK Field. ... Matt Koperniak hit a solo home run in the top of the first to get things started for the visitors. Springfield added a solo homer by Malcom Nunez in the seventh, a two-run shot by Leandro Cedeno and a solo shot Irving Lopez in the eighth and a three-run blast by Ivan Herrera in the ninth. ... Tulsa's only run came on a single by Hunter Feduccia in the bottom of the ninth that scored Justin Yurchak to avoid the shutout.