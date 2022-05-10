 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update for May 11: Marquee pitching matchup set for Saturday at ONEOK Field

  • Updated
Tulsa Drillers vs Amarillo Sod Poodles (copy)

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Bobby Miller is scheduled to start Saturday against Texas Rangers top prospect Jack Leiter.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Wednesday

Up next: 11:05 a.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Frisco, LHP Avery Weems (1-2, 8.04 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-3, 7.23 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 1-0

Promotions: Ozone Alert Day/Cooling Towels giveaway — The first 1,000 fans who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates can receive a Drillers cooling towel. In addition, BAM Entertainment will be presenting a Science Show beginning at 10 a.m. The UHM gate opens at 9:30, other gates at 10.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Frisco (Thirsty Thursday, Drillers Hat giveaway)

Driller bits

Marquee matchup: Saturday’s game could feature the top pitching matchup of the season — Tulsa’s Bobby Miller against Frisco’s Jack Leiter. Miller is the Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect and Leiter is the Texas Rangers’ top prospect after being the No. 2 overall selection in last year’s draft.

Spot start: Drillers right-hander Jose Martinez allowed three runs and three hits over four innings against Frisco in his first start of the season Tuesday. He issued one walk and struck out six as he threw 41 of 68 pitches for strikes.

“I thought he threw the ball good,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He made a mistake and gave up the two-run homer (to Sandro Fabian), but had the sinker-slider working today, his change was good and gave us four innings. He ate up some inning and gave us a shot.”

Pepiot set for debut: Ryan Pepiot, who was the Drillers’ top pitcher during the first half of last season, is set to make his major league debut Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh. Pepiot was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City after he was the Pacific Coast League’s April pitcher of the month.

Tuesday’s lineups: Frisco — 1, Jonathan Ornelas, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-1-0); 2, Justin Foscue, 2B (5-0-1-0); 3, Dustin Harris, LF (4-1-1-0); 4, Ezequiel Duran, DH (5-2-3-1); 5, Blaine Crim, 1B (4-1-2-2); 6, David Garcia, C (4-0-0-1); 7, Josh Stowers, CF (3-0-0-0); 8, Dio Arias, 3B (3-1-1-0); 9, Sandro Fabian, RF (4-1-1-2).

Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (2-1-0-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (3-1-1-1); 3, James Outman, LF (4-1-1-1); 4, Ryan Ward, DH (4-1-1-1); 5, Andy Pages, RF (2-1-0-1); 6, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-0); 7, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-1-1); 8, Hunter Feduccia, C (2-1-0-1); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-1-1-1).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Tulsa Drillers' 2022 roster

Tulsa Drillers' 2022 roster

Fourteen of the 16 pitchers were with Tulsa last season and 22 of the 28 Drillers on the active roster ended 2021 with them.

