Drillers update for July 30: Midland scores four runs in ninth to claim victory

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Kyle Friedrichs (2-3, 5.36 ERA); Tulsa, TBA

Promotions: Fireworks after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Midland (Mascot Mania, Back-to-School Backpacks)

Driller bits

Game recap: Midland scored four runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night to pin an 8-5 loss on the Drillers at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa led 5-4 in the ninth, but the RockHounds put two on with a single and a Tulsa error. With two outs, Devin Foyle tripled in the go-ahead runs to make it 6-5, and Jhonny Santos followed with a two-run home run to make it 8-5. Clayton Daniel doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth for the Drillers, but the next three batters were retired.