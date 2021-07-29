Drillers update for July 30: Midland scores four runs in ninth to claim victory

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Kyle Friedrichs (2-3, 5.36 ERA); Tulsa, TBA
Promotions: Fireworks after the game.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Midland (Mascot Mania, Back-to-School Backpacks)
Driller bits
Game recap: Midland scored four runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night to pin an 8-5 loss on the Drillers at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa led 5-4 in the ninth, but the RockHounds put two on with a single and a Tulsa error. With two outs, Devin Foyle tripled in the go-ahead runs to make it 6-5, and Jhonny Santos followed with a two-run home run to make it 8-5. Clayton Daniel doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth for the Drillers, but the next three batters were retired.
Ryan Noda was 2-for-3 with his 17th home run of the season for Tulsa, a two-run shot in the eighth inning that put the Drillers up 5-4. Tulsa led 3-0 after five innings, but Midland scored once in the sixth, twice in the seventh and once in the eighth to take the lead. Tulsa regained the lead in the bottom on Noda’s homer, but couldn’t hold on.
Streaking: Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia extended his hitting streak to seven games with a second-inning single Thursday. Feduccia has hits in 17 of his last 18 games.
Hot hitters: The Drillers entered Thursday with 42 runs, 49 hits and a .415 batting average over the previous three games. Tulsa’s hottest hitter, Donovan Casey, was a late scratch from Thursday’s lineup amid reports that he may be involved in a potential Los Angeles Dodgers trade to Washington for Max Scherzer.
Lead protection: Prior to Thursday night, Tulsa has not lost a game it has led going into the final inning this season.
Midland 8, Tulsa 5
Midland 000 001 214 — 8 9 1
Tulsa 100 200 020 — 5 8 2
Damron, Briggs (5), Zambrano (7), Erwin (9) and McCann; Brickhouse, Robertson (7), Warzek (8), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia. W: Zambrano (2-0). L: Ochsenbein (2-2). S: Erwin (2). HR: Midland, Diaz (1), Santos (6); Tulsa, Noda (17). RBI: Midland, Bride, Diaz, Foyle 2, Santos 3; Tulsa, Cuadrado, Feduccia, Noda 2, Vargas.