Drillers update for Aug. 29

Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa at Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas
TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa — TBD. Wichita — Austin Schulfer (5-7, 4.22 ERA)
Season series: Tulsa leads 15-14
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Springfield
Saturday’s recap: Wichita's Andrew Bechtold hit a two-out, three-run homer in the third inning to break open the game as the Wind Surge rolled to a X-X victory at Riverfront Stadium.
Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run homer in the seventh to highlight the Tulsa attack. Ryan Noda added three hits, including a solo homer in the eighth, his 26th on the season. Devin Mann had his first triple of the season among three hits.
Saturday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1. Michael Busch, 1B (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-1): 2, Ryan Noda, LF (3-2-3-1); 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (4-0-2-0); 4, Hunter Feduccia, DH (4-1-1-2); 5. Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 6, Devin Mann, CF (5-0-3-0); 7, Clayton Daniel, SS (5-0-1-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (5-1-1-0); 9, Stevie Berman, C (3-0-1-0).
Wichita — 1, Spencer Steer, 2B (4-4-2-2); 2, Austin Martin, CF (5-2-3-3-); 3, Roy Morales, C (4-0-1-1); 4, Trey Cabbage, DH (5-0-0-0); 5, Jermaine Palacios, SS (3-2-1-2); 6. Leobaldo Cabrera, RF (3-2-1-2); 7, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (4-1-1-3); 8, Aaron Whitefield, LF (4-0-1-0); 9, Chris Williams, 1B (3-2-1-0).
Wind Surge 13, Drillers 4
Tulsa;010;1000;210;—;4;12;2
Wichita;026;130;01X;—;13;11;0
Martinson, Warzek (3), Jimenez (6) and Berman; Sands, Funderburk (4), Neff (6) and Morales. W: Funderburk (2-0). L: Martinson (1-4). HR: Tulsa — Feduccia (10), Noda (26); Wichita — Cabrera (8), Bechtold (16), Martin (2), Steer (13). RBI: Tulsa — Busch (47), Noda (65), Feduccia 2 (36). Wichita — Bechtold 3 (44), Cabrera 2 (23), Martin 3 (15), Morales (29), Palacios 2 (49), Steer 2 (31). LOB: Tulsa 13, Wichita 3. T: 3:12. A: 5,022.