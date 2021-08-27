Drillers update for Aug. 27

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa at Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas
TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa — Clayton Beeter (0-0, 3.00 ERA); Wichita — Chris Vallimont (5-5, 6.08 ERA)
Season series: Tulsa leads 14-13
On deck: 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Wichita
Thursday’s recap: Tulsa starting pitcher Jose Martinez allowed Wichita just one hit over six innings as the Drillers defeated the Wind Surge 4-2 on Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita.
Martinez exited in the seventh after giving up a lead-off single. He struck out six and walked one batter.
Kody Hoese, Jacob Amaya and Devin Mann gave Martinez all the offense he would need as each had a run-scoring hit in the fourth inning. Hunter Feduccia drove in the final Tulsa run with an RBI single in the fifth
The Drillers held the shutout until Wichita’s Trey Cabbage hit a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the ninth.
Thursday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, RF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2. Michael Busch, 2B (4-1-2-0): 3, Miguel Vargas, 1B (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Noda, LF (3-1-1-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, DH (3-1-2-1); 6. Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-1-1); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-1-1); 8, Devin Mann, CF (4-0-1-1); 9, Andres Noriega, C (4-0-1-0).
Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (4-0-0-0); 2, Roy Morales, 1B (4-0-0-0); 3, Spencer Steer, DH (3-1-1-0); 4, Trey Cabbage, RF (2-1-1-2); 5, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (4-0-1-0); 6, Ernie De La Trinidad, LF (4-0-0-0); 7, Aaron Whitefield, CF (4-0-0-0); 8, D.J. Burt 2B (3-0-1-0); 9, Caleb Hamilton, C (3-0-0-0).
Drillers 4, Wind Surge 2
Tulsa 000 310 000 — 4 9 0
Wichita 000 000 002 — 2 4 1
J. Martinez, Hagenman (7), Willeman (8) and Noriega. Balazovic, Osnowitz (7), Lau (8) and Hamilton. W: J. Martinez (1-1). L: Balazovic (4-3). HR: Wichita — Cabbage (16). RBI: Tulsa — Feduccia (34); Hoese (12); Amaya (41); Mann (41). Wichita — Cabbage (42). LOB: Tulsa 6, Wichita 5. T: 2:52. A: 5.714.