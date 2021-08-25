Drillers update for Aug. 26

ThursdayUp next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa at Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas
TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa: Jose Martinez (0-1, 9.69 ERA) vs. Jordan Balazovic (4-2, 3.42 ERA)
Season series: Tied tied 13-13
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Wichita
Wednesday’s recap: Miguel Vargas and Ryan Noda hit back-to-back home runs in top of the sixth inning to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 3-2 victory over Wichita on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium.
Trey Cabbage hit his 15th homer to give Wichita a short-lived lead in the fourth.
Shortstop Jacob Amaya got Tulsa on the board with a lead-off homer in the fifth off Wind Surge starter Tyler Beck. Then in the sixth, Vargas hit the first pitch from Beck over the fence in left-center, and Noda increased Tulsa’s advantage to 3-1 when he followed with a line drive homer to center.
Drillers starter Gus Varland and three relievers held Wichita to just four hits. Zack Plunkett came on in relief in the fifth and picked up the win.
Aaron Ochsenbein earned his sixth save with two perfect innings, striking out four.
Wednesday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0); 2. Michael Busch, 2B (4-0-0-0): 3, Miguel Vargas, 1B (2-1-1-1); 4, Ryan Noda, LF (3-1-1-1); 5, Hunter Feduccia, DH (3-0-0-0); Daniel (1-0-0-0); 6. Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (2-1-1-1); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-0-0-0); 9, Juan Zabala, c (3-0-1-0).
Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, CF (3-0-0-0); 2, Roy Morales, 1B (4-0-2-1); 3, Jermaine Palacios, SS (4-0-0-0); 4, Trey Cabbage, DH (3-1-1-1); 5, Spencer Steer, 3B (4-0-0-0); 6, Ernie De La Trinidad, RF (3-0-1-0); 7, D.J. Burt 2B (4-0-0-0); 8. Aaron Whitefield, LF (3-0-0-0); 9, Chris Williams, c (2-1-0-0), Andrew Bechtold, PH (1-0-0-0) .
Drillers 3, Wind Surge 2
Tulsa 000 012 000 — 3 4 1
Wichita 000 100 100 — 2 4 0
Varland, Plunkett (5), Robertson (6), Ochsenbein (8) and Zabala. Beck, Sisk (6), Manoah (9) and Williams. W: Plunkett (1-0). L: Beck (1-2). S: Ochsenbein (6). HR: Tulsa — Amaya (12), Vargas (13), Nola (25). Wichita — Cabbage (15). RBI: Tulsa — Amaya (40), Vargas (46), Nola (64). Wichita — Cabbage (40), Morales (28). LOB: Tulsa 4, Wichita 7. T: 2:44. A: 2,405.