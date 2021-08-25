Drillers update for Aug. 26

ThursdayUp next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa at Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Pitchers: Tulsa: Jose Martinez (0-1, 9.69 ERA) vs. Jordan Balazovic (4-2, 3.42 ERA)

Season series: Tied tied 13-13

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Wichita

Wednesday’s recap: Miguel Vargas and Ryan Noda hit back-to-back home runs in top of the sixth inning to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 3-2 victory over Wichita on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Trey Cabbage hit his 15th homer to give Wichita a short-lived lead in the fourth.

Shortstop Jacob Amaya got Tulsa on the board with a lead-off homer in the fifth off Wind Surge starter Tyler Beck. Then in the sixth, Vargas hit the first pitch from Beck over the fence in left-center, and Noda increased Tulsa’s advantage to 3-1 when he followed with a line drive homer to center.

Drillers starter Gus Varland and three relievers held Wichita to just four hits. Zack Plunkett came on in relief in the fifth and picked up the win.