Drillers update for Aug. 25

Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa at Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas
TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-3; 4.35 ERA); Wichita, RHP Tyler Beck (1-1, 2.79 ERA)
Season series: Wind Surge leads 13-12
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita
Tuesday’s recap: Jermaine Palacios and Ernie De La Trinidad each had three hits for Wichita as the Wind Surge held on for a 6-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium.
Ryan Noda was the offensive star for Tulsa as he drove in three runs with a pair of hits, including a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning, his 24th of the season.
Austin Schulfer improved to 5-7 on the season as he allowed one run on five hits over five innings for Wichita. Tuesday lineups:
Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-1-0); 2. Michael Busch, DH (4-1-1-0): 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (4-0-0-0); 3, Ryan Noda, LF (3-2-2-3); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-2-0); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-1-1); 7, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Devin Mann, LF (4-0-1-0); 9, Andres Noriega, c (3-0-0-0); Clayton Daniel, DH (1-0-0-0).
Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, CF (4-0-1-1); 2, Roy Morales, 1B (4-0-1-0); 3, Jermaine Palacios, SS (3-2-3-0); 4, Trey Cabbage, RF (3-1-2-1); 5, D.J. Burt, 2B (5-0-0-0); 6, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (3-1-1-1); 7, Aaron Whitefield, LF (3-2-2-1); 8, Ernie De La Trinidad, DH (4-0-3-1); 9, Caleb Hamilton, c (2-0-0-1).
Wind Surge 6, Drillers 4
Tulsa 100 001 200 — 4 8 0
Wichita 110 201 10X — 6 13 0
Hagenman, Watson (2), Gibbens (4), Zuniga (6), Washington (7) and Noriega. Schulfer, Neff (6), Gore (7) and Hamilton. W: Schulfer (5-7). L: Watson (3-2). S: Gore (3). HR: Tulsa — Noda (24). RBI: Tulsa — Amaya (39), Nola 3 (63). Wichita — Bechtold (41), Cabbage (39), De La Trinidad (35), Hamilton (27), Martin (11), Whitefield (49). DP: NWA 2. LOB: Tulsa 7, Wichita 11. T: 3:19. A: 2,456.