Drillers update for Aug. 25

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa at Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-3; 4.35 ERA); Wichita, RHP Tyler Beck (1-1, 2.79 ERA)

Season series: Wind Surge leads 13-12

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita

Tuesday’s recap: Jermaine Palacios and Ernie De La Trinidad each had three hits for Wichita as the Wind Surge held on for a 6-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Ryan Noda was the offensive star for Tulsa as he drove in three runs with a pair of hits, including a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning, his 24th of the season.

Austin Schulfer improved to 5-7 on the season as he allowed one run on five hits over five innings for Wichita. Tuesday lineups: