Drillers update for Aug. 20

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430
Promotions: Fireworks/Dueling Pianos -- During the game and postgame fireworks, fans can join a sing-along with live dueling pianos featuring Joseph Callery and Peter DeLesDernier, who will be set up on the first and third base concourses.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. NW Arkansas (OKC Thunder Night)
Driller bits
Game recap: Jon Heasley gave up one run over six innings and Meibrys Viloria hit a 2-run homer as Northwest Arkansas defeated the Tulsa Drillers 4-1 Thursday night at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers were held to just five hits — all of them singles — by Heasley and a pair of relievers. Kody Hoese drove in the only Tulsa run with a two-out single in the sixth inning, scoring Ryan Noda.
Gus Varland took the loss for the Drillers, allowing three runs (two of them earned) in three innings.
Bright spot: Austin Drury tossed three shutout innings of relief to close out the game for Tulsa, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Wednesday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0); 2, Jeison Guzman, CF (4-0-0-0); 3, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (4-1-1-0); 4, Meibrys Viloria, DH (4-1-2-2); 5, Seuly Matias, RF (3-1-0-0); 6, Freddy Fermin C (4-0-0-0); 7, Brewer Hicklen, LF (4-1-1-0); 8, Jimmy Govern, 3B (4-0-1-1); 9, Austin Dennis, 2B (4-0-1-0).
Tulsa — 1, Michael Busch, 1B (4-0-1-0): 2, Miguel Vargas, 2B (4-0-0-0); 3, Ryan Noda, LF (4-1-1-0); 4, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-1-0); 5, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-1-0); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-1-1); 7, Romer Cuadrado, RF (1-0-0-0); 8, Clayton Daniel, DH (3-0-0-0); 9, Devin Mann, CF (3-0-0-0).
Naturals 4, Drillers 1
NW Arkansas;100;201;000;—;4;6;0
Tulsa;000;001;000;—;1;5;1
Heasley, Tillo (7), Snyder (9) and Fermin. Varland, Gibbens (4), Watson (6), Drury (7) and Feduccia. W: Heasley (6-2). L: Varland (0-3). S: Snider. HR: NW Arkansas — Viloria (1). RBI: NWA — Govern (12), Viloria 2 (3). Tulsa — Hoese (10). DP: NWA 2. LOB: NWA 8, Tulsa 8. T: 2:50. A: 4,263.