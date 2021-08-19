Drillers update for Aug. 20

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Promotions: Fireworks/Dueling Pianos -- During the game and postgame fireworks, fans can join a sing-along with live dueling pianos featuring Joseph Callery and Peter DeLesDernier, who will be set up on the first and third base concourses.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. NW Arkansas (OKC Thunder Night)

Driller bits

Game recap: Jon Heasley gave up one run over six innings and Meibrys Viloria hit a 2-run homer as Northwest Arkansas defeated the Tulsa Drillers 4-1 Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers were held to just five hits — all of them singles — by Heasley and a pair of relievers. Kody Hoese drove in the only Tulsa run with a two-out single in the sixth inning, scoring Ryan Noda.

Gus Varland took the loss for the Drillers, allowing three runs (two of them earned) in three innings.