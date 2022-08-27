Drillers Update: First-inning deficit drags Tulsa to 10-4 loss

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock, Arkansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Landon Knack (2-8, 5.18 ERA); Arkansas, Stephen Kolek (4-12, 5.19 ERA).

Season series: Arkansas leads 9-7

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Friday's game

A disastrous start from Tulsa's John Rooney put the Drillers in a first-inning hole they were unable to climb out of in a 10-4 loss to the Arkansas Travelers Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tulsa got on the scoreboard first after Andy Pages followed Justin Yurchak's 2-out single with a home run to center field for a 2-0 lead.

However, momentum turned on the Drillers in the bottom of the inning, when the Travelers sent 10 men to the plate. After starting pitcher John Rooney walked leadoff batter Riley Unroe, Unroe advanced to second on a wild pitch to Joe Rizzo, and stole third after Rizzo flew out and Jake Scheiner walked. Zach DeLoach walked to load the bases, still with one out, and Unroe and Scheiner both scored to tie the game on a fielding error by first baseman Justin Yurchak that allowed Jack Larsen to reach base. Kaden Polcovich's double to right fielder Andy Pages resulted in an out when Abiatal Avelino's relay throw retired DeLoach at home. A walk to Jose Caballero again loaded the bases with two outs, and Jake Anchia plated Larsen and Polcovich on a line drive single. A fifth run scored on Patrick Frick's infield single, and Unroe ended the inning with a flyout to left field.

The Drillers added single runs in the second and third innings to bring the deficit down to a single run, but Arkansas' bats responded with two runs of their own in the third, one more in the fifth, and a pair of eighth-inning insurance runs. Tulsa sent just two more runners than the minimum to the plate after the third inning.

After Rooney’s early departure, the Drillers used six pitchers in the loss. Jordan Leasure was the only Tulsa hurler not to allow a run. Stolen bases continue to be an issue for Tulsa as Arkansas stole five bases on Friday. The Drillers have now allowed 194 stolen bases, the most in Double-A.

ARKANSAS 10, TULSA 4

Tulsa;211;000;000;--;4;5;1

Arkansas;502;010;02X;—;10;9;3

Rooney, Dodson (1), Adames (3), Percival (5), Leasure (7), Cantleberry (8) and Taylor; Hancock, Ellingson (6), Kaminsky (7), Then (8), Haberer (9) and Anchia. W: Hancock (6-4). L: Rooney (4-5). HR: TUL, Pages (23). RBI: TUL, Lewis (56), Pages 2 (66), Taylor (22); ARK, Anchia 3 (39), Frick (22), Larsen (45), Rizzo (49), Scheiner (84), Unroe 2 (45). LOB: TUL, 4; ARK, 7. T: 2:51. A: 4,448.

— Staff reports