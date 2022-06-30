Drillers update: Fireworks will fill weekend; Kody Hoese returns

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Stephen Kolek (4-6, 4.71 ERA); Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (2-2, 4.60 ERA). Rooney leads the minors with 10 runners picked off base and the Texas League with five balks.
Season series: Travelers lead 2-1
Promotions: Fireworks/Stars and Stripes Cap Auction — There are postgame fireworks the next three nights. Fans can bid on the Drillers Stars and Stripes on-field autographed caps in a silent auction throughout the weekend in front of the Team Store. All proceeds will benefit the Drillers Foundation to help give back to the community. OBI Blood Drive — The Oklahoma Blood Institute will have six blood mobiles outside ONEOK Field from 2-8 p.m. for fans to donate blood. Everyone who donates will receive two tickets for the July 23 game and fireworks show. Mystery Baseballs — Fans can purchase a mystery bag that will hold a baseball autographed by a Los Angeles Dodgers, OKC Dodgers, Drillers or major league player. One bag will have a gold-wrapped baseball that is good for four tickets and the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch at a future Drillers game. Proceeds will benefit T-Town TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return).
People are also reading…
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks, Military Appreciation Night)
Driller bits
Hoese returns: Drillers third baseman Kody Hoese returned to action Thursday after missing 28 games with a groin injury. Hoese went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and scored Tulsa’s first run after being hit by a pitch.
Injury report: Tulsa lefty reliever Austin Drury’s status is day-to-day after suffered a bruised left forearm when he was struck by a line drive in Tuesday’s game against Arkansas.
Debut set: Ryan January, a catcher who moved up from High-A Great Lakes on Wednesday, is scheduled to start Friday in his Drillers debut.
Power totals: The Drillers’ 94 homers rank second Double-A behind Cubs affiliate Tennessee’s 104.
Thursday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-1); 2, Joe Rizzo, 3B (4-0-1-1); 3, Jack Larsen, LF (4-0-0-0); 4, Jake Scheiner, DH (4-0-1-0); 5, Zach DeLoach, RF (4-1-2-0); 6, Cade Marlowe, CF (4-0-1-1); 7, Riley Unroe, SS (4-0-0-0); 8, Jake Anchia, C (3-1-0-0); 9, Connor Hoover, 1B (3-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, Andy Pages, RF (2-1-1-0); 2, Carson Taylor, C (5-0-1-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 4, Kody Hoese, 3B (2-1-0-1); 5, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-1-0-0); 6, Abiatal Avelino, 2B (2-1-0-0); 7, Brandon Lewis, DH (2-1-0-1); 8, Leonel Valera, SS (4-0-1-1); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-0-1-2).
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World