Drillers update: Fireworks will fill weekend; Kody Hoese returns

Friday

Promotions: Fireworks/Stars and Stripes Cap Auction — There are postgame fireworks the next three nights. Fans can bid on the Drillers Stars and Stripes on-field autographed caps in a silent auction throughout the weekend in front of the Team Store. All proceeds will benefit the Drillers Foundation to help give back to the community. OBI Blood Drive — The Oklahoma Blood Institute will have six blood mobiles outside ONEOK Field from 2-8 p.m. for fans to donate blood. Everyone who donates will receive two tickets for the July 23 game and fireworks show. Mystery Baseballs — Fans can purchase a mystery bag that will hold a baseball autographed by a Los Angeles Dodgers, OKC Dodgers, Drillers or major league player. One bag will have a gold-wrapped baseball that is good for four tickets and the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch at a future Drillers game. Proceeds will benefit T-Town TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return).