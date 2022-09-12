Drillers update: Final regular-season starts Tuesday against Springfield

Tuesday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Michael McGreevy (6-4, 4.65 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 1.98 ERA — four teams, 15 starts)

Season series: Tied 9-9

Promotions: Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night — The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead. Activities will include appearances from an Oilers player, ice girls and the team’s mascot, Sledge! The Drillers will also be wearing jerseys inspired by the Oilers home sweaters that will be available for auction during the game. The auction will be located on the concourse in front of the Team Store with the proceeds benefitting the Drillers Foundation. $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Springfield (Businesspersons Special)

Driller bits

Home stretch: After Monday's open date, the Drillers (67-63 overall, 27-36 second half) will open their final regular-season series Tuesday with a special weeknight starting time of 6:05 p.m. Springfield (64-68, 33-30) has to sweep the series and needs Midland to sweep Wichita six games to win the Texas League North's second-half title. Tulsa will meet the second-half winner next week in the North playoffs. Top St. Louis Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker is hitting .304 with 18 homers and 61 RBIs for Springfield.

Wild side: The Drillers have set their franchise record with 622 walks this season. The previous record was 620 in 1985 when the Drillers pitching staff included Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams, who walked 48 in 33 innings, and Bobby Witt, who walked 44 in 35 innings, but both were promoted to the majors by the Texas Rangers for 1986.

Roster moves: Emmet Sheehan, who gave up three runs in 1⅓ innings in his Drillers debut Sunday at Frisco, was 7-2 with a 2.83 ERA at High-A Great Lakes when he was promoted to Tulsa. Sheehan was the Los Angeles Dodgers' sixth-round draft choice in 2021 from Boston College. He replaces pitcher Keegan Curtis, who moved up to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Hot hitters: Tulsa's Leonel Valera led the TL with 13 RBIs last week as he batted .318. Jeren Kendall, who is batting .169 for the season, went 6-for-14 in the series at Frisco.

Streak ends: Justin Yurchak's on-base streak ended at 23 games Sunday as he went 0-for-5.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World