TULSA DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Fast times at ONEOK Field; More fireworks this weekend; Streaks end

  • Updated
DrillersCards527 (copy)

Tulsa’s Andy Pages extends his hitting streak to 12 games against the Springfield Cardinals in Game 1 on Friday at ONEOK Field.

 Courtesy, Rich Crimi, Tulsa Drillers

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Dalton Roach (2-2, 5.79 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 4.97 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 6-4

Promotions: Fireworks/Camo Jersey auction — Game-worn autographed jerseys will be auctioned off to the fans through Sunday at a table located next to the Team Store. The auction will benefit the Tulsa Drillers Foundation to help the Tulsa community. There will be fireworks after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Springfield (Fireworks/Camo Jersey auction)

Driller bits

Fast times: Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader took only 1 hour and 35 minutes. It was the fastest Drillers home game since the opener of an April 16, 1994 doubleheader — 1:31 at old Drillers Stadium. But Game 1 didn’t hold ONEOK Field’s quickest game record (since 2010) for very long as Game 2 lasted only 1:33.

Streaking: Tulsa’s James Outman’s on-base streak ended at 18 games in the opener, but teammate Andy Pages had two hits to stretch his hitting streak to 12 games. However, Pages’ streak ended when he went 0-for-3 in the nightcap.

Doubling up: The Drillers are 1-1-2 in doubleheaders this season — splitting both that have been at ONEOK Field. In each case at home, the Drillers lost the opener, but won the nightcap.

Friday’s lineups: (Game 1) Springfield — 1, Masyn Winn, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-0); 2, Justin Toerner, CF (3-0-1-0); 3, Jordan Walker, 3B (3-0-0-0); 4, Moises Gomez, DH (2-1-0-0); 5, Chandler Redmond, DH (3-1-1-2); 6, Nick Dunn, 2B (3-1-1-1); 7, Nick Raposo, C (3-0-0-0); 8, Malcom Nunez, 1B (2-0-0-0); 9, Jonah Davis, RF (2-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (3-0-0-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (3-0-0-0); 4, Hunter Feduccia, DH (3-0-0-0); 5, Andy Pages, RF (3-1-2-0); 6, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-1-0); 7, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-2-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-1-2), Jeren Kendall, PR (0-0-0-0); 9, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-0-0).

(Game 2) Springfield — 1, Winn, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 2-0-0-0); 2, Toerner, CF (2-0-0-0); 3, Walker, DH (3-0-1-0); 4, Gomez, RF (3-0-0-0); 5, Redmond, 1B (1-0-0-0), Pages, PH-1B (0-0-0-0); 6, Dunn, 2B (2-0-1-0); 7, Julio Rodriguez, C (3-0-0-0); 8, Matt Koperniak, LF (3-0-1-0); 9, Delvin Perez, 3B (2-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Amaya, SS (2-1-1-0); 2, Pages, RF (3-0-0-0); 3, Hoese, 3B (3-0-1-1); 4, Ward, DH (3-0-0-0); 5, Outman, LF (1-0-0-0); 6, Mann, 2B (2-1-1-1); 7, Feduccia, C (2-0-0-0); 8, Brandon Lewis, 1B (2-0-0-0); 9, Kendall, CF (2-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

