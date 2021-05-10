Drillers update: Ex-OSU pitcher Jon Heasley will start Naturals' home opener against Tulsa

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 4.50 ERA); NWA, RHP Jon Heasley (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 18 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Pitching change: With Northwest Arkansas' rainout Sunday at Arkansas, the Naturals will pitch former Oklahoma State right-hander Jon Heasley in their home opener instead of their top pitching prospect, Jonathan Bowlan, who was moved back to Wednesday's game. Heasley was 6-10 with OSU in 2017-18 and selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 13th round of the '18 draft. He was 8-5 with a 3.12 ERA for Single-A Lexington in 2019.
Powerful start: The Drillers lead Double-A Central with 10 home runs and rank second with 36 runs. Drillers pitchers lead the league with 77 strikeouts in six games.
Being careful: Tulsa is the only team in the league without a starter who has pitched more than four innings in a game. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said the parent Los Angeles Dodgers want to be "extra cautious" with their pitchers' arms after the 2020 minor league season was canceled.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
