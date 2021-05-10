 Skip to main content
Drillers update: Ex-OSU pitcher Jon Heasley will start Naturals' home opener against Tulsa
2018-04-30 sp-bedlambball (copy)

On Tuesday, the Tulsa Drillers will face Jon Heasley, who pitched two seasons for Oklahoma State in 2017-18.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 4.50 ERA); NWA, RHP Jon Heasley (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 18 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Pitching change: With Northwest Arkansas' rainout Sunday at Arkansas, the Naturals will pitch former Oklahoma State right-hander Jon Heasley in their home opener instead of their top pitching prospect, Jonathan Bowlan, who was moved back to Wednesday's game. Heasley was 6-10 with OSU in 2017-18 and selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 13th round of the '18 draft. He was 8-5 with a 3.12 ERA for Single-A Lexington in 2019.

Powerful start: The Drillers lead Double-A Central with 10 home runs and rank second with 36 runs. Drillers pitchers lead the league with 77 strikeouts in six games.

Being careful: Tulsa is the only team in the league without a starter who has pitched more than four innings in a game. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said the parent Los Angeles Dodgers want to be "extra cautious" with their pitchers' arms after the 2020 minor league season was canceled.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

