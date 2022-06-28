Drillers update: Edmond native Kaden Polcovich shines for Travelers in series opener

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Taylor Dollard (6-2, 0.82 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-2, 4.10 ERA). Dollard is the Texas League's ERA leader.

Season series: Travelers lead 1-0

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Budweiser Terrace or Ferguson KIA Lawns. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Oil Derrick Gate or Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate. Fans will have the opportunity to walk the field with their dogs in a pregame parade that will start at 6:30 p.m. In addition, every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk. There will be dog parades before every Wednesday night game.

On deck: 7:05 p m. Thursday vs. Arkansas (Thirsty Thursday, Bucket Hat giveaway)

Driller bits

Back in Oklahoma: Former Oklahoma State and Edmond Deer Creek infielder Kaden Polcovich was Arkansas' leadoff hitter Tuesday and reached base four times in his first pro game back in his home state. He had a RBI single in the sixth inning of the Travelers' 14-5 victory.

Roster move: The Drillers received pitcher Kevin Malisheski from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, and he made his debut with two scoreless innings in the series opener against Arkansas. Malisheski, 24, didn't pitch for OKC, but was 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in 15 games for High-A Great Lakes.

Busy at first: Drillers first baseman Justin Yurchak fielded a grounder in each of the first six innings Tuesday. He also caught three pop-ups during the game.

On the schedule: This current six-game series is the only time the Drillers are at home during a 32-day stretch.

Tuesday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-1); 2, Joe Rizzo, 3B (5-1-1-1); 3, Jack Larsen, DH (5-1-1-1); 4, Jake Scheiner, 1B (3-2-0-0); 5, Zach DeLoach, RF (3-2-2-2); 6, Cade Marlowe, CF (4-2-1-2); 7, Riley Unroe, SS (3-1-0-2); 8, Jake Anchia, C (6-2-3-3); 9, Connor Hoover, LF (3-2-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-0-1-0); 2, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-1-1); 4, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-1-0-0); 5, Carson Taylor, DH (4-1-2-0); 6, Devin Mann, 2B (4-0-0-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-1-1-1); 8, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-1-1-2); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (4-0-1-1).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.