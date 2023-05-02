Wednesday

Up next: 11:05 a.m., Tulsa vs. San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: San Antonio, RHP Duncan Snider (0-1, 3.31 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 3-1

Promotions: Weather School Show — The show will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held on the field in front of the Field Reserved section down the third base line.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. San Antonio (Star Wars Night, $2 beers/sodas/hot dogs, May 4 T-shirt giveaway)

Driller bits

Slump ends: Tulsa shortstop Eddys Leonard, who entered Tuesday’s series opener against San Antonio with a .129 batting average and no extra-base hits in 70 at-bats, had three doubles and a homer with his first four RBIs of the season in an 11-1 victory at ONEOK Field. Leonard is on the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

Quick starter: For the fourth time in 10 home games this season, Drillers outfielder Jonny DeLuca led off the first inning with a homer. He narrowly missed an eighth-inning homer when he doubled off the center-field wall.

Strong pitching: Kyle Hurt, who had a 9.29 ERA for Tulsa last season, has looked like a new pitcher this season. Hurt started Tuesday and tossed three shutout innings as he retired eight of the 10 batters he faced. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in 12 2/3 innings. Alec Gamboa followed Hurt and retired all nine batters he faced to pick up the win. Gamboa (2-0) led Tulsa with 11 wins in 2022.

Streak continues: Tulsa second baseman Jorbit Vivas doubled in the first to extend his home hitting streak to 10 games.

Moving up: Guillermo Zuniga, a reliever for the Drillers the past two seasons, was called up to the major leagues for the first time Tuesday by the St. Louis Cardinals.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World