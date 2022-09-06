 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Drillers pull away for 11-7 win over Frisco

  Updated
  • 0

Wednesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field, Frisco, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Frisco, TBD

Season series: Drillers lead 5-2

Next home game: 6:05 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday, Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night, Hornsby Hockey Bobbleheads)

Tuesday’s game

Abital Avelino put Tulsa ahead for good with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the fifth inning as the Drillers topped the Frisco RoughRiders 11-7 on Tuesday afternoon at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Avelino’s hit with the bases loaded put Tulsa ahead 6-5. The Drillers added another run in the inning on a bases-loaded walk by Leonel Valera.

With Tulsa leading just 8-7 going into the ninth inning, Avelino and Jeren Kendall had RBI singles, and Valera drove in the team’s final run with a sacrifice fly.

The Drillers’ third pitcher of the game, Alec Gamboa, pitched 31/3 innings of no-hit ball in picking up the win and improving his record on the season to 10-3. He was charged with an earned run in the seventh inning as he was lifted after hitting a batter and walking another, with the first batter later scoring on a sacrifice fly.

Justin Yurchak gave Tulsa an early lead with a two-run homer after Valera walked to open the game. Ryan Ward also hit his 28th homer of the season for Tulsa, a solo shot in the eighth.

DRILLERS 11, ROUGHRIDERS 7

Tulsa 211 030 013 — 11 11 1

Frisco 104 000 110 — 7 6 1

Frasso, Varland (3), Gamboa (4), Adames (7), Hernandez (8), Leasure (9) and Taylor, January; Leiter, Tiedamann (5), Gowdy (5), Nordlin (6), Smith (9) and Kapers. W: Gamboa (10-3). L: Tiedamann (5-3). HR: TUL, Yurchak (7), Ward (28); FRI, Strahm (9). RBI: TUL, Avelino 4 (24), Kendall (18), Lewis (65), Valera 2 (46), Ward (76), Yurchak 2 (43); FRI, Crim 2 (82), Foscue (72), Strahm 3 (37). LOB: TUL 9, FRI 7. T: 3:13. A: 2,632.

— Staff reports

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

