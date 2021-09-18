Drillers update: Drillers eliminated from playoff chase despite win over Midland

Sunday
Up next: Season finale.
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Bobby Miller (0-0, 6:35 ERA), TDP; Midland, TBD
Season series: Tulsa leads 3-2.
Saturday’s recap: Justin Yurchak and Hunter Feduccia had back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the top of the fourth inning as the Tulsa Drillers defeated Midland 5-2 on Saturday night in Midland, Texas.
Despite the win, Tulsa was eliminated from the playoff chase because of victories by other contenders.
The two runs in the fourth lifted Tulsa to a 4-0 lead, and Miguel Vargas added another run-scoring double in the seventh to complete Tulsa's scoring. Midland scored its only runs the the bottom of the inning.
Saturday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-1); 2, Aaron Noda, LF, (5-2-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (4-0-2-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-1-2-1); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-2-1); 6, Devin Mann, RF (3-1-1-0); 7. Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, DH (4-0-0-0); Clayton Daniel, SS (3-0-0-0).
Midland — 1, Max Schuemann, CF (4-1-1-1); 2, Chase Calabuig, DH (4-0-2-1); 3, Jhonny Santos, LF (5-0-1-0); 4, Noah Bride, 2B (3-0-1-0); 5, Logan Davidson, 3B (4-0-0-0); 6, Jake Suddleson, RF (3-0-0-0); 7, Edwin Diaz, SS (3-1-1-0); 8, Kyle McCann, C (4-0-0-0); 9, Mikey White, 1B (4-0-2-0).
Tulsa 5, MIDLAND 2
Tulsa;110;020;100;—;5;10;0
Midland;000;000;200;—;2;8;2
Knack, Hagenman (5), Ochsenbein (7), Robertson (8) and Feduccia; Cushing, Conley (6), Weisenburger (8), Zambrano (9) and McCann. W: Hagenman (7-4). L: Cushing (0-5). S: Robertson (4) RBI: Tulsa — Feduccia (45), Outman (24), Vargas (58), Yurchak (27); Midland — Schuemann (21), Calabuig (34). LOB: Tulsa, 6, Midland, 10. T: 2:53. A: 4,187.