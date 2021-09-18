Drillers update: Drillers eliminated from playoff chase despite win over Midland

Sunday

Up next: Season finale.

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Pitchers: Bobby Miller (0-0, 6:35 ERA), TDP; Midland, TBD

Season series: Tulsa leads 3-2.

Saturday’s recap: Justin Yurchak and Hunter Feduccia had back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the top of the fourth inning as the Tulsa Drillers defeated Midland 5-2 on Saturday night in Midland, Texas.

Despite the win, Tulsa was eliminated from the playoff chase because of victories by other contenders.

The two runs in the fourth lifted Tulsa to a 4-0 lead, and Miguel Vargas added another run-scoring double in the seventh to complete Tulsa's scoring. Midland scored its only runs the the bottom of the inning.

Saturday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-1); 2, Aaron Noda, LF, (5-2-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (4-0-2-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-1-2-1); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-2-1); 6, Devin Mann, RF (3-1-1-0); 7. Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, DH (4-0-0-0); Clayton Daniel, SS (3-0-0-0).