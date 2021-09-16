Drillers update: Drillers can't hold off RockHounds, lose in Midland

Friday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa, Gus Varland (1-3, 4.73 ERA); Midland, TBD
Season series: Tulsa leads 2-1.
On deck: 7 p.m. Saturday at Midland
Thursday’s recap: Midland overcame an early two-run deficit to rally past the Tulsa Drillers, 5-3, on Thursday night in Midland.
Devin Mann hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth, his 14th on the season, to put Tulsa ahead 3-1. But Midland chipped away at the deficit, scoring single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to tie the score, then in the seventh to go ahead.
Thursday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-0-0); 2, Ryan Noda, LF (4-1-2-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (3-0-0-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-1-2); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (2-0-0-0); 6. Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, RF (3-1-1-1); 8, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0); 9, Clayton Daniel, DH (4-0-2-0).
Midland — 1, Max Schuemann, CF (5-1-1-0); 2,Chase Calabuig, RF (3-0-1-0); 3, Devin Foyle, LF (5-0-0-1); 4, Noah Bride, 3B (3-2-3-1); 5, Logan Davidson, SS (5-0-1-0); 6, Jhonny Santos, DH (4-1-3-1); 7, Mikey White, 1B (3-0-1-0); 8, Kyle McCann, C (3-1-0-1); 9, Elvis Peralta, 2B (4-0-1-0).
MIDLAND 5, TULSA 3
Tulsa;000;100;000;—;3;6;2
Midland;100;101;11X;—;5;11;0
Brickhouse, Martinez (5), Gibbens (8), Zuniga (8) and Feduccia; Peluse, McIntyre (5), Sawyer (6), DuRapau and McCann. W: Sawyer (1-0). L: Martinez (1-4). S: DuRapau (8). HR: Tulsa — Mann (14). RBI: Tulsa — Mann (60), Yurchak 2 (25); Midland — Bride (49), Foyle (60), McCann (39), Santos (56). LOB: Tulsa, 8, Midland, 12. T: 3:08. A: 3,199.