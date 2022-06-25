 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Drillers bats stay hot in 6-1 win over Midland

Tulsa Drillers vs Wichita Wind Surge

Tulsa Drillers infielder Abiatal Avelino (18) throws to second base during a baseball game between the Tulsa Drillers and the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Sunday

Up next: 2 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; Midland, TBA.

Season series: Tulsa leads 4-1

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 28 vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday, Second-half opener)

Saturday’s game

The Tulsa Drillers kept up their winning ways Saturday night with a 6-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Midland put up the game's first run in the first inning when Tulsa starting pitcher John Rooney's balk scored the RockHounds' Jeremy Eierman. It was the only run allowed by Rooney, who threw four innings, giving up just three hits while walking one and striking out six. 

The Drillers tied the game on an Andy Pages double in the third inning that plated James Outman for the first of his three runs, then blew the game open in the fifth when Devin Mann took a bases loaded walk, Abiatel Avelino followed with a 2-RBI single, and Hunter Feduccia hit another run-scoring single. Avelino claimed his game-high third RBI when he scored Outman again on a seventh-inning single.

Austin Drury pitched two scoreless innings of relief to claim the victory on the mound. Midland's David Leal allowed 5 runs in 4⅔ innings to take the loss.

TULSA 6, MIDLAND 1

Tulsa;001;040;100;--;6;10;3

Midland;100;000;000;--;1;5;0

Rooney, Drury (5), Curtis (7), Gibbens (8), Hernandez (9) and Feduccia; Leal, Pimentel (5), Coker (8) and Schwarz. W: Drury (4-1). L: Leal (0-4).

