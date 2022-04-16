Drillers update: Doubleheader split includes web gems, balks

Tuesday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (0-0, 0.00 ERA); Springfield, LHP Garrett Williams (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. April 26 ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Web gems: In Game 2, Drillers center fielder James Outman robbed Amarillo’s Dominic Fletcher of an extra-base hit in the third inning when he made an over-the-shoulder sliding basket catch on the warning track. In the fifth inning, Amarillo’s Dominic Canzone hit a grounder to Tulsa shortstop Jacob Amaya, who had the ball pop up off his glove, which he dropped, then grabbed the deflection with his right hand and threw out the batter.

Flurry of balks: Drillers lefty John Rooney picked off two runners in Game 1 on Saturday, but also committed three balks — tying Tulsa’s team record. It was only one short of the Texas League record of four balks by Beaumont’s Clarence Beers in 1951. Tulsa also was called for a balk in Game 2 and has six in the past four games. Last year, the Drillers were called for 13 balks in 120 games.

Amaya’s homer: In Game 1, Amaya hit the first homer off of an Amarillo starting pitcher this season.

Error-filled: Both Tulsa and Amarillo committed three errors on Friday in Tulsa’s 4-3 win. The six combined errors were the most in a Drillers game since April 20, 2019.

SATURDAY’S LINEUPS

Game 1Amarillo — 1, Corbin Carroll, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-1); 2, Dominic Fletcher, RF (4-1-2-0); 3, Dominic Canzone, DH (3-2-2-2); 4, Leandro Cedeno 1B (3-0-2-0); 5, Ti’Quan Forbes, 3B (4-0-0-0); 6, Jancarlos Cintron, SS (4-1-1-1); 7, Juan Centeno, C (4-2-2-0); 8, Dairon Cuevas, 2B (2-0-1-1); 9, Drew Stankiewicz, LF (2-1-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, DH (3-0-0-0); 2, Andy Pages, RF (2-0-0-0); 3, Michael Busch, 2B (3-0-0-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (2-0-0-0); 5, Ryan Ward, LF (3-0-0-0); 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (2-1-1-1); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (2-0-0-0); 9, Devin Mann, 3B (2-0-0-0).

Game 2Amarillo — 1, Cintron, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 2-0-0-0); 2, Fletcher, CF (3-0-0-1), 3, Canzone, 1B (3-0-0-0); 4, Cedeno, LF (3-0-1-0); 5, Forbes, 3B (3-0-0-0); 6, Nick Dalesandro, C (3-0-1-0); 7, Centeno, DH (3-0-0-0); 8, Cuevas, 2B (3-1-1-0); 9, Stankiewicz, 2B (2-1-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Outman, CF (3-2-2-0); 2, Busch, 2B (1-0-0-0); 3, Pages, LF (3-0-1-0); 4, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-0-0); 5, Ward, DH (3-0-0-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-1-1-1); 7, Amaya, SS (2-0-1-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-1-0); 9, Kendall, RF (3-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

