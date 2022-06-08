 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drillers update: Doubleheader set for Thursday after rainout

  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday

Up next: 5 p.m. doubleheader, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, LHP Dante Blasi (4-0, 4.19 ERA) and LHP Anthony Veneziano (1-4, 7.54 ERA); Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (2-2, 5.40 ERA) and RHP Landon Knack (1-3, 4.26 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 1-0

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday — Miller Lite and Coors Light will be on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Also, White Claws will be $3 each and Blue Moon are $4 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2. Drillers T-shirt giveaway — The first 1,000 fans, ages 3 and up, who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers T-shirt.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. NW Arkansas (Fireworks, Muscogee Nation Night)

Driller bits

Rained out: The Drillers' scheduled home game against Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday. It was Tulsa's second home rainout of the season, fifth overall and seventh game called off.

In doubleheaders this season, Tulsa is 1-1-2. Thursday's will be the Naturals' first twin bill this season.

Season high: Tulsa right-hander Gavin Stone's 13 strikeouts in Tuesday's win were the most in the Texas League this season.

Narrow decisions: The Drillers are 8-6 in one-run games while the Naturals are 3-12.

Home attendance (23 dates): 2022 -- 132,481; 2021 -- 120,661.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

