Drillers update: Doubleheader set for Friday after Thursday's rainout

Friday

Up next: 4:30 p.m. doubleheader, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV (Game 2), KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Andrew Hoffmann (1-3, 5.94 ERA) and LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-3, 6.41 ERA); Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (4-5, 5.38 ERA) and RHP Landon Knack (2-8, 4.78 ERA)

Season series: Naturals lead 11-9

Promotions: Fireworks/Hearing Loss Awareness Night — The home team will wear special sign language jerseys that feature Drillers across the fronts in American Sign Language. Those jerseys can be purchased in a silent auction located in front of the Team Store, with the proceeds benefitting the Tulsa deaf and hard of hearing community. For the first three innings of Game 2, the sound system will go silent to bring awareness to the difficulties for those who suffer from hearing loss.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. NW Arkansas (Fireworks/1982 Texas League championship reunion)

Driller bits

Rained out: The Drillers' scheduled home game Thursday night against Northwest Arkansas was postponed due to late afternoon showers. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday. The Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night and Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead giveaway were rescheduled for Sept. 13.

Wednesday's recap: Tucker Bradley's tiebreaking leadoff homer in the ninth inning lifted the Naturals past the Drillers 6-5 at ONEOK Field. It was the 12th homer allowed by Drillers saves leader Guillermo Zuniga (3-3) in 48⅔ innings this season.

Robbie Glendinning drove in the first five runs for NWA (51-70 overall, 20-33 second half) — on a three-run homer in the third and a two-run double in the seventh. Both hits came with two outs.

Tulsa (62-58, 22-31) rallied from a 5-2 deficit with three runs in the seventh. After Abiatal Avelino's two-run homer, Leonel Valera drew a two-out walk, stole second and then as he stole third, catcher Luca Tresh's throw sailed into left field, allowing the runner to race home.

Tulsa's Justin Yurchak extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a RBI single in the sixth. Drillers catcher Carson Taylor went 2-for-4 and threw out a runner trying to steal third.

Home debuts: Drillers lefty reliever Jake Cantleberry, after four road outings, made his ONEOK Field debut Wednesday and pitched 1⅓ shutout innings.

"He's done a good job," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "I liked that after walking two guys, he got out of that jam and showed toughness and made pitches. He has the ability to get left-handers and right-handers out. So far, so good with him, I like what I see."

Hennessey said about starting pitcher Nick Frasso's ONEOK Field debut, "The three-run homer, it was a good pitch, just a short porch in right field. Other than that, he was really good — heavy sink to the fastball, breaking ball was good, threw a few changes. Not too much hard contact. He gave up a couple bleeders, just not our night. The guy's going to be really good."

Injury report: Drillers outfielder Ryan Ward, who leads the team with 27 homers, is expected to play Friday after suffering a jammed wrist during Tuesday's game.

In the majors: Cody Thomas, the former OU quarterback who led the Texas League with 23 homers for Tulsa in 2019, made his major league debut Thursday with Oakland and went 1-for-2 at Washington.

Wednesday

NATURALS 6, DRILLERS 5

NW Arkansas;003;000;201;—;6;10;1

Tulsa;010;001;300;—;5;9;0

Veneziano, Kalich (7), Del Rosario (9) and Tresh; Frasso, Adames (3), Cantleberry (5), Percival (7), Leasure (8), Zuniga (9) and Taylor. W: Kalich (2-1). L: Zuniga (3-3). HR: NWA, Glendinning (19), Bradley (11); Tulsa, Avelino (6). RBI: NW Arkansas, Glendinning 5 (76), Bradley (51); Tulsa, Avelino 3 (19), Yurchak (40). E: NWA, Tresh (4). DP: NWA 2, Tulsa 2. LOB: NWA 8, Tulsa 3. T: 2:40. A: 3,930.

Wednesday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Tucker Bradley, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-1); 2, Tyler Gentry, RF (4-1-1-0); 3, CJ Alexander, 1B (4-2-2-0); 4, Robbie Glendinning, 1B (5-1-2-5); 5, John Rave, CF (3-0-0-0); 6, Luca Tresh, C (3-0-0-0); 7, Seuly Matias, DH (3-0-1-0), Diego Hernandez, PR (0-0-0-0); 8, Morgan McCullough, 3B (3-0-0-0); 9, Angelo Castellano, SS (4-1-2-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (3-1-0-0); 2, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-0); 3, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-1-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, LF (3-0-1-1); 5, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-0-0); 6, Buddy Reed, CF (3-2-1-0); 7, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-2-0); 8, Abiatal Avelino, DH (4-1-2-3); 9, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (3-0-0-0).​

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World