Drillers update: Double-A Central honors Ryan Pepiot as pitcher of the week

Series opens: After Monday's open date, the Drillers will continue their homestand when they begin a six-game series against Arkansas on Tuesday. This will be the Travelers' only visit to Tulsa this season. Arkansas has not played a regular-season game in Tulsa since June 9, 2019 when it clinched a first-half title. However, the teams met again that season Sept. 6-8 at ONEOK Field as the second-half champion Drillers got revenge by defeating the Travelers for a division title.

Scouting report: Arkansas' top homers hitters are Jake Scheiner (10) and Brian O'Keefe (9). Each has 29 RBIs. Bobby Honeyman is the batting leader at .303. In the bullpen, Darin Gillies has a 1.65 ERA and has converted all eight of his save opportunities. Arkansas has won nine of its past 12 games.

Unsung heroes: Hunter Feduccia drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases for Jeren Kendall's winning grand slam Sunday against Springfield. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "He's hitting down in the lineup but he's been one of our hottest hitters. You feel as good with Feddy as with anybody else. And also (Carlos) Rincon got down two strikes and drew that (leadoff) walk. That's what we talk about good ABs and Jeren came through for us."

Close wins: The Drillers are 10-5 in one-run games, including 7-2 at home.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

