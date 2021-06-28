Drillers update: Double-A Central honors Ryan Pepiot as pitcher of the week

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (3-1, 4.46 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Robertson (0-1, 1.31 ERA)
Season series: Tied 6-6
Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
Pepiot honored: Drillers right-hander Ryan Pepiot was named the Double-A Central pitcher of the week for June 22-27. Pepiot allowed only baserunner in six shutout innings to pick up his first pro win Wednesday against Springfield. For the season, he has a 1.47 ERA. He is the first Driller to win a weekly award from the league this season. Pepiot will be skipped in the rotation Tuesday. His spot will be filled by Nick Robertson, who had two saves last week. It will be Robertson's first pro start. Pepiot's next start is scheduled Sunday.
Series opens: After Monday's open date, the Drillers will continue their homestand when they begin a six-game series against Arkansas on Tuesday. This will be the Travelers' only visit to Tulsa this season. Arkansas has not played a regular-season game in Tulsa since June 9, 2019 when it clinched a first-half title. However, the teams met again that season Sept. 6-8 at ONEOK Field as the second-half champion Drillers got revenge by defeating the Travelers for a division title.
Scouting report: Arkansas' top homers hitters are Jake Scheiner (10) and Brian O'Keefe (9). Each has 29 RBIs. Bobby Honeyman is the batting leader at .303. In the bullpen, Darin Gillies has a 1.65 ERA and has converted all eight of his save opportunities. Arkansas has won nine of its past 12 games.
Unsung heroes: Hunter Feduccia drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases for Jeren Kendall's winning grand slam Sunday against Springfield. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "He's hitting down in the lineup but he's been one of our hottest hitters. You feel as good with Feddy as with anybody else. And also (Carlos) Rincon got down two strikes and drew that (leadoff) walk. That's what we talk about good ABs and Jeren came through for us."
Close wins: The Drillers are 10-5 in one-run games, including 7-2 at home.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World