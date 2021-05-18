Drillers update: Donovan Casey, Carlos Rincon extend hitting streaks

Wednesday
Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Josh Winder (1-0, 1.17 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-0, 2.45 ERA)
Promotions: Ozone Alert Day — The first 1,000 fans will receive Ozone Alert cooling towels. It’s the first of three weekday home afternoon games this season for the Drillers.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (Cody Bellinger jerseys, Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Streaks continue: Tulsa’s Carlos Rincon and Donovan Casey each extended their hitting streaks to 11 games Tuesday.
Coach ejected: Drillers coach Chris Gutierrez was ejected for arguing at the end of the first inning Tuesday.
In the red: Wichita lost while wearing red jerseys Tuesday. The Wind Surge were 7-0 wearing red, but have now lost two in a row with those jerseys.
Power pitching: Although Tuesday was a rough outing for the Wind Surge pitching staff, Wichita leads Double-A Central with three shutouts.
Near triple play: The Drillers almost pulled off a triple play in the fifth inning Tuesday. With runners at first and second, Wichita’s Aaron Whitefield hit a grounder to second baseman Michael Busch, who stepped on second for a force out and threw to first, where Devin Mann made a diving grab while keeping a foot on the base for the second out. Caleb Hamilton raced home from second, barely beating Mann’s throw to the plate.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World