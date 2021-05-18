Drillers update: Donovan Casey, Carlos Rincon extend hitting streaks

Near triple play: The Drillers almost pulled off a triple play in the fifth inning Tuesday. With runners at first and second, Wichita’s Aaron Whitefield hit a grounder to second baseman Michael Busch, who stepped on second for a force out and threw to first, where Devin Mann made a diving grab while keeping a foot on the base for the second out. Caleb Hamilton raced home from second, barely beating Mann’s throw to the plate.