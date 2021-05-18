 Skip to main content
Drillers update: Donovan Casey, Carlos Rincon extend hitting streaks
  • Updated
Tulsa Drillers vs Wichita Wind Surge

Tulsa Drillers bench coach Chris Gutierrez (right) is restrained by manager Scott Hennessy while arguing with with home plate umpire Darius Ghani during the Drillers’ win against the Wichita Wind Surge on Monday night at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Wednesday

Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Josh Winder (1-0, 1.17 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

Promotions: Ozone Alert Day — The first 1,000 fans will receive Ozone Alert cooling towels. It’s the first of three weekday home afternoon games this season for the Drillers.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (Cody Bellinger jerseys, Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Streaks continue: Tulsa’s Carlos Rincon and Donovan Casey each extended their hitting streaks to 11 games Tuesday.

Coach ejected: Drillers coach Chris Gutierrez was ejected for arguing at the end of the first inning Tuesday.

In the red: Wichita lost while wearing red jerseys Tuesday. The Wind Surge were 7-0 wearing red, but have now lost two in a row with those jerseys.

Power pitching: Although Tuesday was a rough outing for the Wind Surge pitching staff, Wichita leads Double-A Central with three shutouts.

Near triple play: The Drillers almost pulled off a triple play in the fifth inning Tuesday. With runners at first and second, Wichita’s Aaron Whitefield hit a grounder to second baseman Michael Busch, who stepped on second for a force out and threw to first, where Devin Mann made a diving grab while keeping a foot on the base for the second out. Caleb Hamilton raced home from second, barely beating Mann’s throw to the plate.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

