Drillers update: Dodgers prospect Andre Jackson starts Wednesday as Tulsa sets pitching rotation

Wednesday

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws -- Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving. Cinco de Mayo -- Chicken nachos will be on sale for only $6 each and Modelo will be discounted to $3 per serving.