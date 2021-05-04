Drillers update: Dodgers prospect Andre Jackson starts Wednesday as Tulsa sets pitching rotation

Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, LHP Tommy Henry (2019 -- 0-0, 6.00 ERA at Single-A short season Hillsboro); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (2019 -- 7-2, 3.06 ERA at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga/Great Lakes)
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws -- Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving. Cinco de Mayo -- Chicken nachos will be on sale for only $6 each and Modelo will be discounted to $3 per serving.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Amarillo (Cody Bellinger bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Rotation set: After Andre Jackson, who is on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster, starts Wednesday, the rest of the Drillers pitching rotation will be Michael Grove on Thursday, Gus Varland on Friday and Ryan Pepiot on Saturday.
Henry's Tulsa connection: Tommy Henry, who will be Amarillo's pitcher Wednesday, was a second-round draft choice by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the University of Michigan in 2018 and signed by former pitcher Jeremy Kehrt, who made 35 starts for the Drillers in 2015-16.
Winning background: Arizona is in its first season as the Sod Poodles' parent team. The Diamondbacks' previous Double-A affiliate, the Jackson Generals, won the last two Southern League pennants in 2018 and '19. Arizona's high Single-A team, Visalia, and short-season affiliate Hillsboro also won pennants in 2019. The Sod Poodles won the 2019 Texas League pennant as a San Diego Padres affiliate.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World