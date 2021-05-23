Drillers update: Dodgers pitching prospect Michael Grove shows progress

Tuesday
Up next: 7:10 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 4.76 ERA); Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (1-0, 6.75 ERA)
Season series: First meeting
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 8 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Grove's progress: Michael Grove allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings Sunday -- his best of four starts for the Drillers this season. Grove, a second-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, walked two and struck out seven as he threw 44 of 68 pitches for strikes.
"He had the fastball-slider combo today and threw a few changeups," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "And going forward, that's kind of what we expect out him. It was definitely a positive outing."
Strong pitching: The Drillers have allowed more than three runs only three times in the past 10 games. On Sunday, Tulsa pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in a 3-0 loss to Wichita. Tulsa allowed 23 runs in the six-game series.
"All the guys are throwing well," Hennessey said. "Definitely happy with the pitching staff and defense. We know we'll swing the bats, we've proven that and we'll get it going."
Web gem: Drillers left fielder Carlos Rincon made a leaping catch to rob Wichita's Gilberto Celestino of a first-inning homer.
Roster move: The Drillers placed pitcher Mark Washington on the injured list. Washington has a 0.96 ERA in six appearances.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World