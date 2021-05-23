Drillers update: Dodgers pitching prospect Michael Grove shows progress

Tuesday

Up next: 7:10 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 4.76 ERA); Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Season series: First meeting

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 8 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Grove's progress: Michael Grove allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings Sunday -- his best of four starts for the Drillers this season. Grove, a second-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, walked two and struck out seven as he threw 44 of 68 pitches for strikes.

"He had the fastball-slider combo today and threw a few changeups," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "And going forward, that's kind of what we expect out him. It was definitely a positive outing."