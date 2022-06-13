Drillers update: Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney expected for rehab start in series opener against Wichita

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Casey Legumina (1-2, 8.02 ERA); Tulsa, LHP Andrew Heaney (Drillers debut; 1-0, 0.00 ERA with Los Angeles Dodgers; 0-1, 1.23 ERA with Triple-A Oklahoma City).

Season series: Drillers lead 5-3

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 4:35 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday vs. Wichita (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Rehab start: It’s expected that former Oklahoma State lefty Andrew Heaney will make a rehab start Tuesday for the Drillers when they open a seven-game home series against Wichita.

Heaney, who has a 33-38 major league career record, has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since opening the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers with two scoreless starts. He made two rehab starts with Oklahoma City and his turn to pitch again is Tuesday. Heaney, who signed a one-year contract for $8 million as a free agent, is expected to pitch five or six innings and be activated by the Dodgers for a start Sunday against Cleveland.

Heaney, a Putnam City graduate, has spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Angels after being the Miami Marlins’ first-round selection in 2012. He was a combined 8-9 last year with the Angels and New York Yankees.

Key series: With two weeks left in the Texas League’s first-half race, the Drillers (30-24) trail North-leading Wichita (32-23) by 1½ games with Arkansas (31-26) two games back. Tulsa enters the series with only three wins in its last 11 games.

Propeller Series: This is the second year of the Coors Light Propeller Series between Tulsa and Wichita. Last year, the teams split 30 games, but the Wind Surge received the Propeller Series Trophy due to a tiebreaker.

