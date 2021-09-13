Drillers update: Devin Mann's takes power surge into series at Midland

Tuesday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (0-0, 13.50 ERA; 2-2, 1.91 ERA at high Single-A Great Lakes); Midland, RHP Matt Milburn (3-3, 4.91 ERA)

Season series: Tied 3-3

Driller bits

Final series: The Drillers, after an open date Monday, will open their last series of the season Tuesday night at Midland. The six-game series continues through Sunday.

Hitting highlights: Tulsa's Devin Mann had two homers in three consecutive games (Sept. 9-11). During the past four games, he is 7-for-15 with six homers and 12 RBIs. Michael Busch has a nine-game hitting streak. Ryan Noda's 29 homers lead Double-A.

Pitching woes: Except for Michael Grove's effort on Friday when he allowed two runs in five innings, Tulsa's starting pitchers had a rough series at Amarillo. In the other five games, Tulsa starters combined to allow 20 earned runs in only 15 innings.