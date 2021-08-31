Drillers update: Devin Mann extends hitting streak in rout over Cardinals

Wednesday

Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Grant Black (0-3, 5.59 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Jose Martinez (0-0, 1.42 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 12-7

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield (Dodgers World Series replica rings, Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Hot streak: Tulsa's Devin Mann extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run single in the seventh inning Tuesday.

Web gems: Drillers shortstop Jacob Amaya's catch in short left field with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning Tuesday robbed Springfield's Delvin Perez of a two-RBI hit. Amaya also ended the top of the fourth with a dazzling play on Matt Koperniak's grounder.

Lineup changes: It evolved into sort of like a spring training game Tuesday as the Drillers only had two position players — first baseman Michael Busch and Amaya — who spent all nine innings at the same position.