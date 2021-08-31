Drillers update: Devin Mann extends hitting streak in rout over Cardinals

Wednesday
Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Grant Black (0-3, 5.59 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Jose Martinez (0-0, 1.42 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 12-7
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield (Dodgers World Series replica rings, Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Hot streak: Tulsa's Devin Mann extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run single in the seventh inning Tuesday.
Web gems: Drillers shortstop Jacob Amaya's catch in short left field with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning Tuesday robbed Springfield's Delvin Perez of a two-RBI hit. Amaya also ended the top of the fourth with a dazzling play on Matt Koperniak's grounder.
Lineup changes: It evolved into sort of like a spring training game Tuesday as the Drillers only had two position players — first baseman Michael Busch and Amaya — who spent all nine innings at the same position.
First pitch: Roger Whitaker, a starting outfielder on TU's 1969 College World Series runner-up team, threw a ceremonial first pitch Tuesday. Whitaker signed his new book, "A View from the Dugout: The History of University of Tulsa Baseball," for fans at the game.
Tuesday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Delvin Perez, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-1-0); 2, Nick Dunn, DH (3-1-1-0); 3, Chandler Redmond, 1B (5-0-3-1); 4, Ivan Herrera, C (4-0-0-0); 5, Leandro Cedeno, RF (3-0-1-1); 6, Justin Toerner, CF (3-0-1-0); 7, Malcom Nunez, 3B (4-0-0-0); 8, Moises Castillo, 2B (3-0-0-0); 9, Matt Koperniak, LF (3-0-1-0).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (3-2-3-0), Kody Hoese, PH/3B (3-1-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 1B (6-3-4-5): 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B/2B (5-3-3-3); 4, Ryan Noda, LF/RF (2-2-0-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-1-2-2), Juan Zabala, PH/C (0-0-0-1); 6, Devin Mann, RF/CF (4-0-1-3); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-1-1); 8, Romer Cuadrado, DH (5-2-2-0); 9, Clayton Daniel, 2B/LF (3-1-1-0).
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World