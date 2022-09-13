Drillers update: Chris Betts powers victory over Cardinals in slugfest

Wednesday

Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Logan Gragg (0-1, 6.94 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (2-4, 4.80 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 10-9

Promotions: Day Baseball/Businesspersons Special -- This is the final Drillers day game of the season. At 10:45 a.m., Hornsby will present his anti-bullying program for kids in attendance. The Drillers are offering loaded-value tickets for Home Plate Premium and Dugout Premium sections. Every ticket purchased in those sections will have a $10 loaded value that can be used for anything inside of the stadium. Each loaded-value ticket will save $5. Those vouchers can be obtained at Guest Services inside ONOEK Field.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield (“You're Killing Me Smalls" Oversize Hat giveaway/Smalls appearance)

Driller bits

Tuesday's recap: Chris Betts, who entered batting only .125 in 24 games, homered in his first two at-bats and matched his career-high with five RBIs to help propel the Drillers past the Springfield Cardinals 9-7 in the opener of a six-game series at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa's victory clinched the Texas League North Division's second-half title for Wichita. The teams will meet in the North finals starting Sept. 20 at Wichita.

"We're getting locked in, we know what's ahead of us and I thought it was a really good win, a much-needed win," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Both of Betts' homers reached the right-field berm beyond the bullpens.

"He doesn't get cheated up there," Hennessey said. "He's been so professional all year; he hasn't gotten a lot of at-bats, but he's going to get an opportunity now and he made the most of it tonight."

The left-handed hitting Betts' third-inning blast came after Springfield's Michael McGreevy retired the first eight Drillers. Betts' three-run blast in the fifth followed Kody Hoese's single and Abiatal Avelino's double for a 4-0 lead.

However, Springfield (64-69, 33-31 second half) scored six runs on two hits in the sixth, capped by Chandler Redmond's fourth grand slam of the season and second against the Drillers.

But Tulsa (68-63, 28-36) overcame the 6-4 deficit with five runs in the seventh as reliever Andre Granillo didn't retire any of the five batters he faced. Betts' RBI ground-rule double into the Springfield bullpen was followed by Leonel Valera's tying single and Justin Yurchak's go-ahead base hit for a 7-6 lead. Andy Pages and Brandon Lewis added sacrifice flies.

"You're sitting there (after Springfield took the lead) and it was like, `let's see what we're made of,'" Hennessey said. "It's the last week of the season and it wasn't a must-win for us to make the playoffs. We put together some really good at-bats and it was just a good win to see the guys grind through that."

Strong start: Tulsa right-hander Nick Frasso bounced back from his worst start of the season as he tossed four shutout innings -- matching his longest outing of 2022. He allowed four hits, struck out two and didn't issue a walk. Forty of his 57 pitches were strikes. Frasso has not received a decision in any of his combined 16 starts with four teams this season.

"He gave us four solid innings," Hennessey said. "Had an electric fastball, his slider was working tonight and threw a couple changes. Tonight he showed us what he's all about."

Roster moves: The Drillers placed catcher Ryan January on the Injured List and added Kekai Rios, who batted .218 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 68 games at High-A Great Lakes.

Familiar foe: Errol Robinson, an infielder with the Drillers from 2017-19, is batting .282 in 35 games for Springfield since joining the Cardinals on July 22.

Hockey night at ONEOK: The Drillers wore Tulsa Oilers hockey-themed jerseys during Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night on Tuesday. After the ceremonial first pitch, veteran Oilers forward Alex Kromm shot the first puck to home plate.

DRILLERS 9, CARDINALS 7

Springfield;000;006;010;—;7;9;1

Tulsa;001;030;50x;—;9;9;2

McGreevv, Granillo (7), Brettell (7), Lunn (8) and Raposo; Frasso, Rooney (5), Varland (6), Leasure (9) and Betts. W: Varland (4-4). L: Granillo (1-1). Save: Leasure (5). HR: SPR, Redmond (20), Raposo (7); Tulsa, Betts 2 (5). RBI: SPR, Redmond 4 (76), Raposo (33); Tulsa, Betts 5 (14), Yurchak (47), Valera (60), Pages (75), Lewis (66). E: SPR, Winn (5); Tulsa, Valera (20), Rooney (8). LOB: SPR 4, Tulsa 3. T: 2:29. A: 4,166.

Tuesday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Mike Antico, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-0); 2, Masyn Winn, SS (5-0-0-0); 3, Jordan Walker, RF (3-1-2-0); 4, Brady Whalen, 1B (4-1-2-0); 5, Nick Raposo, C (4-1-1-1); 6, Nick Dunn, 2B (3-1-1-0); 7, Errol Robinson, 3B (3-1-1-0); 8, Chandler Redmond, DH (4-1-1-4); 9, Jonah Davis, LF (3-0-0-0), Irving Lopez, PH (1-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-1-1); 2, Justin Yurchak, DH (4-1-2-1); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (3-0-0-0); 4, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-0-1); 5, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-0-1); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-1-0); 7, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-1-0-0); 8, Abiatal Avelino, 2B (4-2-2-0); 9, Chris Betts, C (4-3-3-5).​

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World