Drillers update: Carson Taylor breaks through in home debut

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Matt Tabor (2021 — 3-5, 3.88 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (2021 — 1-4, 7.86 ERA).

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Budweiser Terrace or Ferguson KIA Lawns. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Oil Derrick Gate or Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate. For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to walk the field with their dogs in a pregame parade that will start at 6:30 p.m. In addition, every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk. There will be dog parades before every Wednesday night game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Amarillo (Will Smith Go Green Jersey Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Home debuts: Carson Taylor's fourth-inning single Tuesday was his first hit for the Drillers. He added a single in the sixth inning. Taylor, the designated hitter in his second start of the season, batted .278 with nine homers and 54 RBIs for High-A Great Lakes last season. Besides Taylor, other Drillers making their ONEOK Field debuts were Andy Pages, Ryan Ward and Bobby Miller.

Carays continue legacy: Amarillo's broadcasters are Chris and Stefan Caray — great-grandsons of the legendary Harry Caray. They are the first set of identical twins to call pro baseball games together. Their grandfather Skip, who was a longtime Atlanta Braves announcer, worked Tulsa Oilers baseball games in 1963. Their father, Chip, has announced Braves games for 12 years. Chris and Stefan Caray were college seniors at the University of Georgia when they were hired last month by the Sod Poodles.

Looking back: Wednesday is the 45th anniversary of the Drillers' first game — a 4-2 win on April 13, 1977, over the Jackson Mets at Jackson, Mississippi. Billy Sample's two-run, two-out single in the eighth was the winning hit.

Tuesday's lineups: Amarillo — 1, Corbin Carroll, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-3-0); 2, Eduardo Diaz, LF (4-0-0-0); 3, Dominic Canzone, DH (4-1-2-0); 4, Andy Yerzy, 1B (4-0-0-0); 5, Dominic Fletcher, RF (4-1-2-2); 6, Ti'Quan Forbes, 3B (3-1-0-1); 7, Juan Centeno, C (3-0-1-0); 8, Drew Stankiewicz (3-0-1-1); 9, Jancarlos Cintron, SS (4-0-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-2-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-0-2-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-1); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-1-1-1); 6, Carson Taylor, DH (4-0-2-0); 7, Ryan Ward, LF (3-0-0-0), Jeren Kendall, LF (1-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-1-0).

