Drillers update: Carlos Rincon shows `maturity' with first sacrifice fly

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ-1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, LHP Bryan Sammons (0-0, 4.82 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Season series: Tied 1-1

Promotions: Cody Bellinger jerseys — The first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage Casino Greenwood Gates will receive a blue Drillers Bellinger jersey. Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP, played for the Drillers in 2016. Thirsty Thursday — Miller Lite and Coors Light on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks will be available for $2 at the main concessions stands.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Driller bits

First fly: Carlos Rincon's sacrifice fly Wednesday was his first in more than 300 plate appearances with the Drillers dating back to 2019. Rincon's 14 RBIs are second in Double-A Central behind Wichita's Jose Miranda, who has 15.