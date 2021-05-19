Drillers update: Carlos Rincon shows `maturity' with first sacrifice fly

Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, LHP Bryan Sammons (0-0, 4.82 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
Season series: Tied 1-1
Promotions: Cody Bellinger jerseys — The first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage Casino Greenwood Gates will receive a blue Drillers Bellinger jersey. Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP, played for the Drillers in 2016. Thirsty Thursday — Miller Lite and Coors Light on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks will be available for $2 at the main concessions stands.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita (Fireworks)
Driller bits
First fly: Carlos Rincon's sacrifice fly Wednesday was his first in more than 300 plate appearances with the Drillers dating back to 2019. Rincon's 14 RBIs are second in Double-A Central behind Wichita's Jose Miranda, who has 15.
"He did a good job of staying back on a breaking ball and hit a deep fly ball to center field," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "That shows his maturity as a hitter. Two years ago, he might have punched out on that at-bat. He's taking a lot of sliders that are down where he used to swing at them."
Streaking: Rincon's hitting streak ended at 11 games as he went 0-for-2 with a walk plus the sacrifice fly. Donovan Casey still has his 11-game hitting streak as he didn't play Wednesday.
Strong relief: Mark Washington, in his sixth appearance, allowed his first run of the season, an eighth-inning homer to Mark Contreras. Washington has given up only five hits with one walk in 9 1/3 innings.
"He's been good all year and just hung a change-up to a lefty," Hennessey said. "I have total confidence in him."
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World