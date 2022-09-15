Drillers update: Cards romp; Lewis enjoys strong second half; Varland attends brother's MLB debut

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Kyle Leahy (10-7, 5.33 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 3.51 ERA)

Season series: Cardinals lead 11-10

Promotions: OKC Thunder Night/Fireworks — The Thunder Girls, the Thunder Drummers and mascot Rumble will perform. Friday will be the first of three consecutive nights of postgame fireworks displays. Cleaning Out the Closet — The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a raffle ticket that can be redeemed at a table between the Oil Derrick and Union Home Mortgage First Base Plaza for past promotional items, such as bobbleheads, jerseys, Mickey Mantle Rings and more.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Springfield (Fireworks/Marvel Super Hero Night with an Iron Man bobblehead giveaway)

Driller bits

Thursday's recap: Springfield's Gordon Graceffo combined with three relievers on a three-hitter and for 14 strikeouts in the Cardinals' 8-0 victory over the Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Graceffo (7-4) retired the first 17 Drillers before Kekai Rios lined a two-out single in the sixth inning. That was the only baserunner allowed by Graceffo, who didn't issue a walk and struck out nine in six innings as he threw 48 of 67 pitches for strikes.

Graceffo improved to 3-0 against the Drillers this season with only three runs allowed over 20 innings. Springfield (66-69 overall, 35-31 second half) scored twice off Tulsa's Kyle Hurt (1-5) in the first and four off reliever Lael Lockhart in the fourth, highlighted by top St. Louis prospect Jordan Walker's two-run single. Later, Masyn Winn stole home on the front end of a double steal with Walker.

The Drillers (68-65, 28-38) opened the seventh with Justin Yurchak's single and Andy Pages' double, but both were stranded as reliever Andre Granillo struck out the next three batters.

Drillers debut: Rios started at catcher for Tulsa on Thursday night in his first Drillers game after moving up from High-A Great Lakes. Rios struck out, singled and walked in three plate appearances.

Lewis' hot month: Drillers infielder Brandon Lewis' homer Wednesday was his ninth in the past month. Lewis, who struggled early this season, has hit 18 of his 23 homers in the past 2½ months. He entered Thursday batting .211 after being as low as .174 on July 9.

"He's been working hard in the cage, he just has smaller movements now," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He had the big leg kick and bigger moves, and he's condensed that a little bit, and shortened up. He has enough power to hit the ball out of the ballpark if he doesn't stride. That's what's made a huge difference. He has really improved as a hitter."

Varland's special trip: Drillers right-hander Gus Varland pitched in Frisco on on Sept. 6 and traveled to Yankee Stadium the next day to be with his family as they watched his brother, Louie, make his major league debut for the Minnesota Twins. Louie Varland allowed two runs and three hits in 5⅓ innings as he received a no-decision. Louie started the season in the Texas League with Wichita and the brothers faced each other twice, and on another occasion each picked up a win in the same June 15 doubleheader at ONEOK Field.

Looking ahead: The Drillers announced their 2023 schedule Thursday. They will open the season at home against the San Antonio Missions on Thursday, April 6. The scheduling format will remain basically the same as this year with most series being six games from Tuesday through Sunday. Frisco and Midland will not visit Tulsa.

Roster moves: The Drillers activated pitcher Jose Martinez and placed reliever Cole Percival on the Development List.

CARDINALS 8, DRILLERS 0

Springfield;200;400;020;—;8;9;0

Tulsa;000;000;000;—;0;3;0

Graceffo, Granillo (7), Dalatri (8), Roach (9) and Raposo; Hurt, Lockhart (2), Adames (7), Zuniga (8) and Rios. W: Graceffo (7-4). L: Hurt (1-5). RBI: SPR, Walker 2 (64), Lott (16), Raposo (34), Whalen (14), Winn (48). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: SPR 7, Tulsa 4. T: 2:37. A: 4,602.

Thursday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Mike Antico, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Masyn Winn, SS (2-2-1-1); 3, Jordan Walker, RF (5-1-2-2); 4, Brady Whalen, 1B (5-0-1-1); 5, Julio Rodriguez, DH (5-0-0-0); 6, Nick Raposo, C (4-0-1-1); 7, Irving Lopez, 3B (3-2-1-0); 8, Todd Lott, LF (4-2-2-1); 9, Jacob Buchberger, 3B (1-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-0-0-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-0); 3, 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Brandon Lewis, DH (3-0-0-0); 6, Abiatal Avelino, 2B/3B (3-0-0-0); 7, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (2-0-0-0), Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (1-0-0-0); 9, Kekai Rios, C (2-0-1-0).​

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World