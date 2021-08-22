Drillers update: Bullpen delivers after starter Landon Knack's early injury exit

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Season series: Tied 12-12

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Injury report: Landon Knack, the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers second-round draft choice, made his fourth start for Tulsa on Sunday, but had to exit while he was pitching to only his fifth batter. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said Knack either had a slight hamstring pull or a leg cramp. Hennessey added, "He was in a little bit of pain and we don't want him to miss the rest of the season. It was a precautionary thing to take him out."