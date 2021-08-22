Drillers update: Bullpen delivers after starter Landon Knack's early injury exit

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Season series: Tied 12-12
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Injury report: Landon Knack, the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers second-round draft choice, made his fourth start for Tulsa on Sunday, but had to exit while he was pitching to only his fifth batter. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said Knack either had a slight hamstring pull or a leg cramp. Hennessey added, "He was in a little bit of pain and we don't want him to miss the rest of the season. It was a precautionary thing to take him out."
Strong relief: Andrew Schwaab, Austin Drury, Aaron Ochsenbein and Zach Willeman combined to pitch the final 8 1/3 innings of the 6-4 win over Northwest Arkansas. Schwaab allowed two runs (one earned) in his season-high 3 1/3 innings. Ochsenbein, with 2 1/3 shutout innings, was credited with the win as the most effective reliever. The four combined for two walks and 10 strikeouts. Hennessey said, "Schwaab came in and really threw the ball well on short notice. He was really good with his sinker-slider and gave us some length. Really good by our staff today."
Web gems: Tulsa's Devin Mann, used as a center fielder in the series for the first time this season, made two sliding catches on sinking line drives to prevent hits.
Sunday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Blake Perkins, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-1-0); 2, Jeison Guzman, SS (3-2-1-0), Clay Dungan, PH/2B (2-0-1-0); 3, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (5-0-3-2); 4, Meibrys Viloria, DH (4-0-2-0); 5, Seuly Matias, RF (5-0-1-0); 6, Freddy Fermin, DH (4-1-1-0); 7, Jimmy Govern, 3B (3-0-0-0); 8, Kevin Merrell, 2B (2-0-0-0); 9, Austin Dennis, LF (4-0-1-0).
Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, DH (2-1-0-1); 2, Michael Busch, 1B (4-2-2-2): 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (4-1-1-0); 4, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (3-1-2-1); 6, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-1-1-0); 7, Devin Mann, CF (3-0-1-0); 8, Clayton Daniel, SS (4-0-0-0); 9, Juan Zabala, C (3-0-1-1).
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World