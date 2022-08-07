Drillers update: Big fourth inning sinks Drillers in finale

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 9 vs. Midland at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Midland, TBD.

Season series: Drillers lead 4-2

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Sunday

Northwest Arkansas blew a tie game wide open with a seven-run fourth inning, and the Tulsa Drillers fell to the Naturals 8-1 in the final game of the series Sunday at Arvest Park in Springdale, Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas scored first in the second inning when Jake Means drove CJ Alexander in to score on a single to center field. Tulsa struck back in the top of the third on a Ryan Ward double that plated Leonel Valera.

But the wheels came off for the Drillers and starting pitcher John Rooney in the bottom of the fourth. Robbie Glendinning took Rooney deep on the first pitch of the inning to give the Naturals the lead. John Rave singled, then moved to second on a balk and to third with a stolen base, which put him in position to score on Seuly Matias' groundout. The next five Naturals all reached base, and by the time the inning was over, Rooney had been replaced by Adolfo Ramirez, and Tulsa trailed 8-1.

After that offensive eruption, the remainder of the game was largely a pitching clinic as the teams combined for three hits in the final five innings. Naturals pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on the day. Northwest Arkansas' bullpen recorded all nine of its outs on strikeouts after starter Andrew Hoffmann struck out six in his six innings of work. Tulsa relievers Ramirez and Jose Hernandez allowed just two hits and struck out five in 4⅔ innings.

Saturday's game

The Tulsa Drillers took an early lead and then put away the game with a six-run sixth inning in their 9-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Justin Yurchak gave Tulsa a quick lead with a two-run homer in the top of the first off Northwest Arkansas starting pitcher Alec Marsh (1-11), scoring Ryan Ward who had singled with one out. Abiatal Avelino's third homer of the season for Tulsa, a solo shot in the second, made it 3-0 Drillers.

The Drillers then broke open the game in the sixth. Andy Pages walked and stole second. Yurchak walked, and after Kody Hoese flied out to center, Brandon Lewis walked to load the bases. A walk to Leonel Valera pushed one run across home plate, and then Avelino was hit by a pitch, scoring Yurchak. With two outs, Buddy Reed hit a three-run double to left field, and he scored on a single by Ward to give Tulsa a 9-0 lead.

After allowing 13 walks in Friday's 12-9 victory, the Drillers' staff regained its control on Saturday. Tulsa starting pitcher Gavin Stone tossed four shutout innings, striking out seven and walking two in lowering his season ERA to 1.32. Lael Lockhart came in to start the fifth; he gave up a two-run homer to Northwest Arkansas' CJ Anderson in the bottom of the eighth, but those were the only runs he allowed across 4⅔ innings. Gus Varland came in to strike out the last batter in the game.

NATURALS 8, DRILLERS 1

TUL;001;000;000;--;1;4;1

NWA;010;700;00X;--;8;11;2

Rooney, Ramirez (4), Hernandez (8) and Chalo; Hoffmann, Webb (7), Biasi (8) and Porter. W: Hoffmann (1-2). L: Rooney (4-4). HR: NWA, Glendinning (17). RBI: TUL, Ward (69); NWA, Bradley 2 (43), Glendinning (65), Matias (51), Means (36), Porter (45), Rave 2 (55). SB: NWA, Rave (19), Bradley (14), Loftin (24). LOB: TUL, 8; NWA, 9. T: 2:42. A: 3,256.

Saturday

DRILLERS 9, NATURALS 2

TUL;210;006;000;--;9;6;0

NWA;000;000;020;--;2;11;0

Stone, Lockhart (5), Varland (9) and Betts; Marsh, Lacy (6), Dipoto (6), Chamberlain (8) and Cropley. W: Lockhart (1-0). L: Marsh (1-11). HR: TUL, Yurchak (5), Avelino (3); NWA, Alexander (5). RBI: TUL, Avelino 2 (11), Reed 3 (6), Valera (26), Ward (68), Yurchak 2 (33); Alexander 2 (19). SB: TUL, Pages (5); NWA, Bradley (13). LOB: TUL, 6; NWA, 12. T: 2:47. A: 3,657.

