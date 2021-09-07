Drillers update: Amarillo scores in 10th to edge Tulsa, 6-5

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hodgetown, Amarillo

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Pitchers: Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-1, 3.00 ERA; Amarillo, Tommy Henry (3-6, 4.78 ERA)

Season series: Amarillo leads 2-0.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Amarillo

Wednesday’s recap: Stone Garrett’s one-out double to center scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as Amarillo edged the Tulsa Drillers 6-5 on Wednesday night in Amarillo.

The Drillers got off to a hot start as James Outman and Michael Busch opened the game with back-to-back homers and a quick 2-0 lead. Amarillo came back with a two-run triple and a two-run homer in the bottom of the second for a 4-2 lead, but Outman and Miguel Vargas hit home runs in the Tulsa half of the fifth to tie the game.

Amarillo retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth, but Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia drove home Vargas with a single in the eighth to tie things up once again.