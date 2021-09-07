Drillers update: Amarillo batters Drillers for 10-2 win in series opener

Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hodgetown, Amarillo
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Amarillo, TBD
Season series: Amarillo leads 1-0.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo
Tuesday's recap: Amarillo scored multiple runs in four different innings as it downed Tulsa 10-2 in the opener of a six-game series.
Amarillo starting pitcher Ryne Nelson allowed Tulsa just one run on five hits in his seven-inning outing, striking out nine.
James Outman homered in the eighth for Tulsa, his sixth on the season. Justin Yuchak drove in the Drillers' other run with a single to right in the top of the first, scoring Miguel Vargas.
Tuesday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (3-0-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 1B (4-1-2-0); 4, Justin Yurchak , LF (4-0-2-1); 5, Ryan Noda, DH (4-0-0-0); 6. Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-0-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0).
Amarillo — 1, Ben DeLuzio, RF (4-2-1-1); 2, Geraldo Perdomo, SS (3-2-2-3); 3, Stone Garrett, DH (5-1-1-1); 4, Buddy Kennedy, 3B (4-2-2-0); 5, Dominic Fletcher, CF (4-1-3-0); 6, Dominic Canzone, 3B (4-0-3-2); 7, Eduardo Diaz, LF (4-1-1-1); 8, Dominic Miroglio, C (4-0-1-0); 9, Ryder Jones 2B (4-1-2-0).
Amarillo 10, Tulsa 2
Tulsa;100;000;010;—;2;6;0
Amarillo;202;102;03X;—;10;16;0
Martinez, Jimenez (6), Gibbens (8) and Feduccia; Nelson, Lewis (8) and Miroglio. W: Nelson (3-3). L: Martinez (1-3). HR: Tulsa — Outman (6); Amarillo — Perdomo (4), Garrett (20). RBI: Tulsa — Yuchak (21), Outman (20); Amarillo — Canzone 2 (19), DeLuzio (4), Diaz (10), Garrett (67), Perdomo 3 (26). LOB: Tulsa, 4, Amarillo, 9. T: 2:46. A: 4,112.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World