Drillers update: Amarillo batters Drillers for 10-2 win in series opener

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hodgetown, Amarillo

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Amarillo, TBD

Season series: Amarillo leads 1-0.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo

Tuesday's recap: Amarillo scored multiple runs in four different innings as it downed Tulsa 10-2 in the opener of a six-game series.

Amarillo starting pitcher Ryne Nelson allowed Tulsa just one run on five hits in his seven-inning outing, striking out nine.

James Outman homered in the eighth for Tulsa, his sixth on the season. Justin Yuchak drove in the Drillers' other run with a single to right in the top of the first, scoring Miguel Vargas.