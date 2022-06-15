 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: A `road' victory for Tulsa at ONEOK Field

  • Updated
Tulsa Drillers vs Wichita Wind Surge (copy)

Tulsa Drillers outfielder James Outman takes his helmet off after scoring a run during Wednesday's doubleheader opener against Wichita.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (2-3, 3.40 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (2-1, 4.79 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 7-4

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday/$1 Hot Dog Night — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Also, Bud Light Seltzers will be $3 each and Karbach Jukebock is $4 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2. Hot dogs will be available for $1.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita (Fireworks/Star Wars Night)

Driller bits

Rare situation: The Drillers were the designated road team in Game 2 on Wednesday as it was a makeup of a rainout at Wichita last month. But that may have been a good thing for Tulsa, which started quickly in the top of the first with Andy Pages' two-run homer to spark a 4-3 victory for a doubleheader split.

"(Pitching) coach Ryan Dennick said before the game that you know we're a better road team than we are a home team this year," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "I said why would you say that, I knew we were visitors but hadn't sunk in. So another road win."

The Drillers are 16-9 on the road and 15-16 at home.

Streaking: Tulsa's Carson Taylor extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a RBI hit Wednesday in Game 1. James Outman also stretched his on-base streak to 15 games with three hits in the opener, but went 0-for-4 in the nightcap. Pages had hits in each game and his on-base streak is at 15 games. Leonel Valera's nine-game hitting streak ended in the opener, but he reached base three times in Game 2.

Strong relief: Jordan Leasure produced his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance out of the Drillers bullpen in Game 2 as he has lowered his ERA from 10.32 to 6.88.

Playing twice: The Drillers are 1-2-3 in doubleheaders this season.

Wednesday’s lineups: (Game 1): Wichita — 1, Edouard Julien, 2B (4-1-1-1); 2, Cole Sturgeon, LF (3-0-0-0); 3, Chris Williams, 1B (4-1-1-0); 4, Matt Wallner, DH (1-2-0-0); 5, Anthony Prato, 3B (4-0-1-0); 6, Andrew Bechtold, C (4-1-1-1); 7, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., CF (2-1-1-3); 8, Leobaldo Cabrera, RF (2-0-1-0); 9, Daniel Ozoria, SS (4-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Devin Mann, 2B (4-1-1-0); 2, James Outman, LF (4-3-3-2); 3, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Ward, DH (3-0-1-1) 5, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-1-1); 6, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-0-0); 7, Leonel Valera, SS (3-0-0-0); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-1-0); 9, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-0-0-0).

(Game 2) Tulsa — 1, Mann, 2B (2-1-0-1); 2, Outman, RF (4-0-0-0); 3, Pages, DH (4-1-2-2); 4, Ward, DH (4-0-3-0) 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (2-0-0-0); 6, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-1-1-0); 7, Valera, SS (2-1-1-0); 8, Kendall, CF (2-0-0-0); 9, Lewis, 1B (3-0-0-0).

Wichita — 1, Julien, DH (3-0-0-0); 2, Sturgeon, CF (3-1-1-0); 3, Williams, C (3-1-0-0); 4, Wallner, RF (2-1-1-0); 5, Bechtold, 3B (3-0-0-0); 6, Dennis Ortega, 1B (3-0-1-1); 7, Keirsey Jr., CF (3-0-1-2); 8, Prato, 3B (3-0-1-0); 9, Ozoria, SS (2-0-0-0), Cabrera, PH (1-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

