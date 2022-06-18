Drillers update: A night of firsts -- Leonel Valera's homer, Jordan Leasure's save produce another 1-run win over Wichita

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Casey Legumina (1-2, 6.59 ERA); Tulsa, TBA.

Season series: Drillers lead 10-4.

Promotions: Family Funday — All kids, 14 and younger, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream treat. Before the game, all kids are invited to come on the field with their dads for a game of catch. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open for participants at 11:30 a.m. In addition, kids and dads are invited to run the bases after the game. Father’s Day Giveaway — The first 500 kids who enter through the UHM, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive an Academy Sports & Outdoors gift card that ranges from $5 to $500. Sandlot Baseball — After the game, the Tulsa Rumblers will meet the Tulsa City Jesters in adult amateur baseball.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 28 vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Game recap: Leonel Valera’s two-run, two-out homer in the seventh inning lifted the Drillers past Wichita 2-1 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Valera is batting .356 in 14 games for the Drillers, but that was his first homer.

Jordan Leasure converted his first save opportunity as he persevered through a 33-pitch ninth inning, working around DaShawn Keirsey Jr.’s one-out double and a two-out walk. He retired pinch-hitter Anthony Prato on a flyout to end the game.

“It was a well-earned hard save,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He was throwing real good pitches and they kept fouling them off. I liked his mound presence and composure in that situation.”

Drillers starter Gavin Stone allowed three hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out 11 as he lowered his ERA to 1.45. He threw 56 of 91 pitches for strikes. Stone dueled former Oakland pitcher Daniel Gossett through five scoreless innings.

Tulsa (35-25) is 5-1 in the series ahead of Sunday’s finale. Four of the Drillers’ wins have come in one-run decisions.

“We’re figuring out how to win,” Hennessey said. “We had good at-bats all night, but their guy pitched us good. Credit to our pitching staff, they did a great job, especially with runners in scoring position.”

Wichita was 0-for-7 in RISP situations and only has three hits in its last 43 RISP at-bats against Tulsa.

The Drillers increased their North Division lead to two games over Arkansas (34-28) and 2½ over Wichita (33-28) with seven games left in the Texas League’s first-half race. Tulsa’s magic number to clinch is five.

DRILLERS 2, WIND SURGE 1

Wichita 000 001 000 — 1 7 1

Tulsa 000 000 20x — 2 6 1

Gossett, Sammons (6), German (7), Gore (8) and Schmidt; Stone, Zuniga (6), Hernandez (7), Leasure (9) and Taylor. W: Hernandez (2-2). L: German (0-1). Save: Leasure (1). HR: Wichita, Sturgeon (4); Tulsa, Valera (1). RBI: Wichita, Sturgeon (18); Tulsa, Valera 2 (3). E: Wichita, Ozoria (4); Tulsa, Taylor (3). LOB: Wichita 8, Tulsa 9. T: 2:25. A: 7,479.

Saturday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Matt Wallner, RF (1-0-0-0); 2, Eduoard Julien, 2B (4-0-0-0); 3, Chris Williams, 1B (4-0-1-0); 4, Cole Sturgeon, LF (4-1-1-1); 5, Kyle Schmidt, C (4-0-0-0); 6, DaShawn Kiersey Jr., CF (4-0-2-0); 7, Dennis Ortega, DH (4-0-0-0); 8, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (3-0-2-0); 9, Daniel Ozoria, SS (2-0-1-0), Anthony Prato, PH (1-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Devin Mann, 2B (4-0-1-0); 2, James Outman, LF (4-0-1-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Ward, DH (4-0-1-0); 5, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-0-0); 6, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Brandon Lewis, 3B (2-1-1-0); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-0-0); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (3-1-1-2).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.