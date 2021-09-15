Drillers update: 8th-inning rally lifts Drillers past RockHounds, 6-3

Thursday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa, Michael Grove (1-4, 7.86 ERA); Midland, TBD
Season series: Tulsa leads 2-0.
On deck: 7 p.m. Friday at Midland
Wednesday’s recap: Tulsa scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead, and the Drillers held off the Midland RockHounds for a 6-3 win Wednesday night in Midland, Texas.
Miguel Vargas scored on a groundout by Ryan Noda with one out in the eighth, then came came around to cross the plate on a single to right by Jacob Amaya. Catcher Hamlet Marte then singled to center, scoring Kody Hoese and Amaya, giving Tulsa a three-run lead.
Each team had plenty of baserunners, as the pitchers combined to walk 17 batters in the game.
Wednesday's lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Devin Mann, RF (4-0-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (5-2-2-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-2-0); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (4-1-1-2); 6. Kody Hoese, LF (4-2-2-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-1-1-1); 8, Hamlet Marte, C (4-0-2-3); 9, Romer Cuadrado, DH (3-0-1-0).
Midland — 1, Max Schuemann, CF (4-0-1-0); 2, Devin Foyle, 2B (5-1-3-0); 3, Noah Bride, LF (2-1-0-0); 4, JJ Schwarz, C (4-0-0-0); 5, Logan Davidson, SS (4-1-1-1); 6, Jake Suddleson, DH (5-0-0-0); 7, Edwin Diaz, 3B (2-1-1-0); 8, Mikey White, 1B (2-0-0-0); 9, Jhonny Santos, RF (3-0-1-1).
TULSA 6, MIDLAND 3
Tulsa;000;200;400;—;6;12;0
Midland;000;300;000;4;7;0
Beeter, Willeman (4), Washington (4), Plunkett (6), Robertson (7), Hagenman (9) and Marte; Damron, Wisenburger (5), Briggs (7), Zambrano (8) and Schwarz. W: Plunkett (2-1). L: Briggs (3-2). S: Hagenman (6). RBI: Tulsa — Amaya (47), Marte 3 (4), Noda 2 (78); Midland — Santos (55). LOB: Tulsa, 12, Midland, 11. T: 3:46. A: 2,597.