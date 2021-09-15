Drillers update: 8th-inning rally lifts Drillers past RockHounds, 6-3

Thursday

Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Pitchers: Tulsa, Michael Grove (1-4, 7.86 ERA); Midland, TBD

Season series: Tulsa leads 2-0.

On deck: 7 p.m. Friday at Midland

Wednesday’s recap: Tulsa scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead, and the Drillers held off the Midland RockHounds for a 6-3 win Wednesday night in Midland, Texas.

Miguel Vargas scored on a groundout by Ryan Noda with one out in the eighth, then came came around to cross the plate on a single to right by Jacob Amaya. Catcher Hamlet Marte then singled to center, scoring Kody Hoese and Amaya, giving Tulsa a three-run lead.

Each team had plenty of baserunners, as the pitchers combined to walk 17 batters in the game.