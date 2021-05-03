Drillers to watch: Michael Busch, Kody Hoese, Andre Jackson, Devin Mann

Enters 2021 having played only 10 official pro games after being drafted 31st overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019. Spent 2020 at the Dodgers’ alternate training site and then was a standout in the Arizona Instructional League. Suffered a broken hand when he was hit by a pitch with low Single-A Great Lakes in ‘19. Batted .279 with 29 homers and 137 RBIs in 176 college games from 2017-19.