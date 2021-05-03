Drillers to watch: Michael Busch, Kody Hoese, Andre Jackson, Devin Mann

Michael Busch
Position: Second baseman
Age: 23
Height: 6-1; Weight: 210
Enters 2021 having played only 10 official pro games after being drafted 31st overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019. Spent 2020 at the Dodgers’ alternate training site and then was a standout in the Arizona Instructional League. Suffered a broken hand when he was hit by a pitch with low Single-A Great Lakes in ‘19. Batted .279 with 29 homers and 137 RBIs in 176 college games from 2017-19.
College: North Carolina
Birthplace: Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
Kody Hoese
Position: Third baseman
Age: 23
Height: 6-4; Weight: 200
The 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, he batted .357 in 19 games at the Arizona Rookie League to earn a promotion to low Single-A Great Lakes, where he hit .264 in 22 games. Was fourth in the NCAA with 23 homers in 2019. Drafted in 35th round by Kansas City Royals in 2018. Spent 2020 at the Dodgers’ alternate training site.
College: Tulane
Birthplace: Merrillville, Indiana
Andre Jackson
Position: Pitcher
Age: 25
Height: 6-3; Weight: 210
Promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 40-man roster last winter. Pitched in only 12 games in college after being shifted from the outfield. Selected in 12th round of the 2017 draft after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. Spent 2020 at the Dodgers alternate training site. Tied for second in the Dodgers system with 141 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings in 2019 at Single-A.
College: Utah
Birthplace: Vail, Arizona
Devin Mann
Position: Infielder
Age: 24
Height: 6-3; Weight: 180
The 2018 fifth-round draft choice tied for seventh in the high Single-A California League 19 homers in ‘19 with Rancho Cucamonga. Batted .278 with 63 RBIs. Had 15 homers and 113 RBIs in 167 games with a .287 batting average over three college seasons from 2016-18. Spent 2020 at the Dodgers’ alternate training site.