Drillers to watch: James Outman, Andy Pages, Justin Yurchak, Guillermo Zuniga

James OutmanPosition: Outfielder

Age: 24

Height: 6-3; Weight: 215

Promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 40-man roster last winter. Batted .289 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 39 games for Tulsa last season after being promoted from Great Lakes. Had a combined 23 stolen bases. Showed his defensive skills as threw out a runner at third base to end Saturday’s win at Wichita. Drafted by the Dodgers in the seventh round in 2018.

College: Sacramento State

Birthplace: Redwood City, California

Manager Scott Hennessey: “Was a little worried about him because he got there (spring training) late (due to MLB lockout), but came in great shape.”

Andy PagesPosition: Outfielder

Age: 21

Height: 6-1; Weight: 212

Selected as the Midwest League (High-A Central) MVP last year as he led the league with 31 homers, 96 runs, .539 slugging percentage and .933 OPS. Had three RBIs in the Drillers’ opener Friday. Led all Dodgers minor leaguers in homers and RBIs. Has a reputation of hitting tape-measure home runs. Has a .555 slugging percentage with 60 homers and 55 doubles in four minor league seasons.

Birthplace: Havana, Cuba

Manager Scott Hennessey: “Has tremendous power, can really throw, can defend, plays hard every night. He’s going to have a big year.”

Justin YurchakPosition: First baseman

Age: 25

Height: 6-1; Weight: 204

Led the minors with a combined .365 batting average for Single-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa last year. With Tulsa, batted .383 with two homers and 27 RBIs in 30 games.

Acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers for lefty reliever Manny Banuelos in 2018 after he was a 12th-round draft choice a year earlier. Has a .321 career batting average in 313 minor league games.

Colleges: Wake Forest, Binghamton

Birthplace: Clifton Park, New York

Manager Scott Hennessey: “He gets hits all the time, he’s going to find a hole, puts together at-bats, and has gotten better defensively.”

Guillermo ZunigaPosition: Reliever

Age: 23

Height: 6-5; Weight: 230

His seven wins tied Justin Hagenman for the Drillers’ lead last year. In 25 relief appearances, walked 13 and struck out 49 with only 25 hits allowed in 35⅓ innings. Spent first two pro seasons in the Atlanta Braves farm system before he was allowed to become a free agent due to a Braves rules violation and he signed with the Dodgers in 2018. His velocity has reached over 100 mph.

Birthplace: Cartagena, Colombia

Manager Scott Hennessey: “The sky’s the limit for him.”

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

