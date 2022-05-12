Drillers strike early, extend winning streak

Tulsa Drillers infielder Brandon Lewis emerged as a Los Angeles Dodgers prospect last year when he belted 30 homers in Single-A.

Lewis, however, has struggled in his first Double-A season with Tulsa. But in the last two days, he has shown promising signs for the Drillers.

On Thursday night, Lewis had his first three-hit game of the season to help the Drillers defeat the Frisco RoughRiders 9-7 at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers (18-11) have won the first three in the six-game series with the RoughRiders (17-13) and a season-high five in a row overall.

“We’re starting to play better and doing a good job with runners in scoring position,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

And that’s been a key stat in the past two games as Tulsa has gone 6-for-13 in those situations while Frisco has been 2-for-20.

Lewis, who raised his batting average from .172 to .206, carried over momentum from his last at-bat Wednesday when he lined a two-out RBI single.

“He said to me during a pitching change that he had been trying to be too mechanical early in the year,” Hennessey said. “And now he’s going back and swinging. He’s been doing a lot of work in the cage (with Drillers hitting coach Brett Pill).”

Also struggling has been another highly regarded infield prospect, Kody Hoese, who also had a three-hit game — his second of the season. Hoese raised his batting average from .205 to .230. He also had an eighth-inning hit Wednesday.

“If we get production out of B-Lew and Hoese, and we will, we might be tough to handle,” Hennessey said. “Hopefully it kick-starts those two guys. They both had good nights.”

Tulsa had 13 hits overall, including five in the first inning when it scored five runs and chased Frisco starting pitcher Justin Slaten after recording only one out on 32 pitches.

Slaten retired leadoff hitter Jacob Amaya, but the next seven Drillers batters reached base. Michael Busch ignited the rally with a ground-rule double and James Outman walked. Ryan Ward lined a double that drove in Busch, and Outman also scored when right fielder Josh Stowers’ throw to second deflected off a sliding Ward.

Justin Yurchak walked and Hunter Feduccia followed with a three-run homer.

Frisco cut its deficit to 5-3 before Tulsa scored four in the fourth. Outman belted a two-run homer after Busch was hit by a pitch. Two outs later, Feduccia, Lewis and Hoese singled to produce a run and another scored on a wild pitch for a 9-3 lead.

Outman, who went 2-for-4, extended his hitting streak to seven games. During that stretch. he’s batting .400 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

“He’s been consistent all year,” Hennessey said.

In the sixth inning, Outman also made a key play defensively as he reached over the right-field wall to pull back what would have been a grand slam for Ezequiel Duran, who settled for a sacrifice fly that cut the RoughRiders’ deficit to 9-5.

DRILLERS 9, ROUGHRIDERS 7

Frisco 012 002 110 — 7 8 1

Tulsa 500 400 00x — 9 13 0

Slaten, Thomas (1), Nordlin (4) and Garcia; Beeter, Gamboa (4), Washington (8) and Betts. W: Gamboa (3-0). L: Slaten (0-1). Save: Washington (2). HR: Frisco, Crim (6); Tulsa, Outman (8), Feduccia (4). RBI: Frisco, Foscue 3 (13), Hair 2 (12), Crim (20), Duran (17); Tulsa, Feduccia 3 (11), Outman 2 (21), Ward (22), Hoese (5). E: Frisco, Stowers (2). DP: Frisco 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: Frisco 8, Tulsa 9. T: 2:38. A: 6,072.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.