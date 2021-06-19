Drillers snap six-game skid with rally at Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Tulsa Drillers scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday to claim a 7-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers and put an end to a six-game losing streak.

The Drillers trailed 5-0 after five innings and didn't get on the board until they scored twice in the seventh and once in the eighth. Tulsa was still down 5-3, and Arkansas reliever Nick Duron struck out the first two Drillers batters in the ninth upon entering the game.

But Duron walked Stevie Berman and Michael Busch, then hit Donovan Casey with a pitch to load the bases. Jeren Kendall cleared the bases with a triple to put the Drillers up 6-5, and Miguel Vargas followed with a single to score Kendall. Vargas also hit a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Tulsa reliever Guillermo Zunigo pitched around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth and struck out the final two batters to get his second save of the season.

Jordan Martinson (1-1) got the win for the Drillers, pitching a shutout eighth inning in relief.

The teams close out the series at 2:10 p.m. Sunday. The Drillers are back at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, facing Springfield in the first of a six-game home series. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

Drillers 7, Travelers 5