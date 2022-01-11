Drillers set starting times for 2022 season

Starting times were announced Tuesday for the Tulsa Drillers' 2022 home games.

Most games Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m., with exceptions of 7:05 p.m. on May 29, and 6:05 p.m. for July 3, Sept. 4 and the regular-season finale Sept. 18.

There also will be four Wednesday matinees with starting times of 12:05 p.m. on April 27 and June 8, and 11:05 a.m. on May 11 and Sept. 14.

In addition, the games on May 10 and Sept. 13 will start at 6:05 p.m. due to early starts the following day.

The Drillers will open the Double-A Central season with a three-game series April 8-10 at Wichita. Tulsa's opening home series is April 12-16 against Amarillo, with the only home scheduled doubleheader of the season, at 4:30 p.m., on the 16th due to Easter the following day.

The Drillers will play 69 regular-season home games. Most series will run Tuesday through Sunday.

TULSA DRILLERS 2022 SCHEDULE

(Home games in caps)