Drillers set starting times for 2022 season
  • Updated
Tulsa Drillers batting champion Miguel Vargas celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Springfield Cardinals last season at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Starting times were announced Tuesday for the Tulsa Drillers' 2022 home games.

Most games Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m., with exceptions of 7:05 p.m. on May 29, and 6:05 p.m. for July 3, Sept. 4 and the regular-season finale Sept. 18.

There also will be four Wednesday matinees with starting times of 12:05 p.m. on April 27 and June 8, and 11:05 a.m. on May 11 and Sept. 14.

In addition, the games on May 10 and Sept. 13 will start at 6:05 p.m. due to early starts the following day.

The Drillers will open the Double-A Central season with a three-game series April 8-10 at Wichita. Tulsa's opening home series is April 12-16 against Amarillo, with the only home scheduled doubleheader of the season, at 4:30 p.m., on the 16th due to Easter the following day.

The Drillers will play 69 regular-season home games. Most series will run Tuesday through Sunday.

TULSA DRILLERS 2022 SCHEDULE

(Home games in caps)

April 8-10: at Wichita; April 12-17: AMARILLO; April 19-24: at Springfield; April 26-May 1: CORPUS CHRISTI; May 3-8: at Wichita; May 10-15: FRISCO; May 19-22: at Amarillo; May 24-29: SPRINGFIELD; May 31-June 7: at San Antonio; June 7-12: NW ARKANSAS; June 14-19: WICHITA; June 21-26: at Midland; June 28-July 3: ARKANSAS.

July 4, 6-10: at NW Arkansas; July 12-17: at Springfield; July 22-24: WICHITA; July 26-31: ARKANSAS; Aug. 2-7: at NW Arkansas; Aug. 9-14: MIDLAND; Aug. 16-21: at Wichita; Aug. 23-28: at Arkansas; Aug. 30-Sept. 4: NW ARKANSAS; Sept. 6-11: at Frisco; Sept. 13-18: SPRINGFIELD.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

