Drillers set experienced roster for 2022 season

Most of the players who ended last season with the Tulsa Drillers will be with the team when it opens the 2022 schedule Friday.

The Drillers announced their Opening Night roster on Tuesday. Twenty-two of the 28 players were with Tulsa last season, including 14 of 16 pitchers.

Among the returnees, top prospects include infielder Michael Busch and pitcher Bobby Miller. Busch batted .267 with 20 homers an 67 RBIs last year. Miller spent most of last year with high Single-A Great Lakes, where he was 2-2 with a 2.47 ERA before moving up to Tulsa. Also returning is Justin Yurchak, who batted a combined .365 between Great Lakes and Tulsa.

Newcomers are pitcher Alec Gamboa and Tanner Dodson, outfielders Andy Pages and Ryan Ward, infielder Brandon Lewis and catcher Carson Taylor. Another new Driller, catcher Chris Betts, will start on the development list.

Pages was a league MVP with 31 homers and 88 RBIs for Great Lakes. Lewis had a combined 30 homers and 86 RBIs for Great Lakes and low Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

The Drillers will open the Texas League season against the Wichita Wind Surge at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Wichita. Tulsa's home opener is at 7:05 p.m. April 12 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field.

TULSA DRILLERS ROSTER

Pitchers

Clayton Beeter, Tanner Dodson, Austin Drury, Alec Gamboa, Michael Grove, Justin Hageman, Melvin Jimenez, Jose Martinez, Bobby Miller, Aaron Ochsenbein, Zack Plunkett, Nick Robertson, John Rooney, Gus Varland, Mark Washington, Guillermo Zuniga.

Catchers

Hunter Feduccia, Carson Taylor, d-Chris Betts.

Infielders

Jacob Amaya, Michael Busch, Kody Hoese, Devin Mann, Brandon Lewis, Justin Yurchak.

Outfielders

Jeren Kendall, Andy Pages, James Outman, Ryan Ward.

Manager: Scott Hennessey.

Coaches: Ryan Dennick, Chris Gutierrez, Brett Pill, Luis Vasquez.

