River Ryan is the only Tulsa Drillers starting pitcher who didn’t finish last season with the team.

Ryan was expected to start this season at High-A Great Lakes after only 15 regular-season pro pitching appearances.

However, Ryan was so impressive during spring training that he was promoted to the Drillers’ roster and has made that decision by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers look good.

Ryan improved his ERA to 1.29 in six outings this season as he pitched 4 2/3 innings in the Drillers’ 3-0 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

“River had all four of his pitches going for him today,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He established a four-pitch mix from the first hitter and they just couldn’t get in a rhythm, they couldn’t sit on anything.

“This guy is just continuing to get better. He’s tightening up the command and he was pretty special out there today.”

Ryan allowed three hits, walked two and struck out three before leaving with a 2-0 lead one out short of qualifying for the win when he arrived at his 70-pitch limit. Tanner Dodson (4-2) relieved him, retired the only batter he faced to strand two runners and picked up the win.

It was another dominating effort by a Drillers starting pitcher. Tulsa’s starters lead the minors with a 1.75 ERA.

“Everybody’s just been doing their thing,” Ryan said. “They just go out there and compete every time, and it seems to work out. That’s all you can really ask from a starting pitcher to compete for as long as possible.

“It’s been a lot of fun.”

Ryan was connected to Drillers history even before he joined the team. Before the 2022 season, the Dodgers acquired him from San Diego for the Drillers’ first Texas League batting champion, Matt Beaty.

In 2021, Ryan was the Padres’ 11th-round draft choice from UNC Pembroke, where he was a standout infielder and pitcher. His first 12 pro appearances with San Diego’s rookie-level team were as a position player and he batted .308 before moving to the mound with the Dodgers. His brother, Ryder, is a pitcher with Seattle’s Triple-A team Tacoma.

“I was kind of stunned,” Ryan said about the trade. “I had only been with the Padres for a short amount of time. My brother got traded early in his career so I called him and asked him how it all went for him and how he felt, and I kind of had the same feelings. It worked out for him.”

Ryan combined with four relievers on a four-hitter. Springfield (13-16) only had one runner advance past first.

The Drillers (19-10) scored two runs in the first inning. Jorbit Vivas stole third and raced home on an overthrow Imanol Vargas added a RBI single and had another in the sixth off starter Kenny Hernandez (3-1).

It was a much different game than Tulsa’s 14-1 win in Tuesday’s series opener.

“I thought we were going to swing a little better, but you have to give their guy credit,” Hennessey said. “We needed out (pitching) staff today to win the game.”

DRILLERS 3, CARDINALS 0

Springfield 000 000 000 — 0 4 1

Tulsa 020 001 00x — 3 7 0

Hernandez, Sawyer (7) and Alvarez; Ryan, Dodson (5), Lockhart (6), Sublette (7), Leasure (9) and Taylor. W: Dodson (4-2). L: Hernandez (3-1). Save: Leasure (2). RBI: Tulsa, Vargas 2 (21). E: Springfield, Alvarez (2). DP: Springfield 1. LOB: Springfield 6, Tulsa 4. T: 2:10. A: 6,049.

Tuesday

DRILLERS 14, CARDINALS 1

Springfield 010 000 200 — 1 6 1

Tulsa 040 015 13x — 14 15 1

Pereira, Martinez (6), Shreve (6), Ralston (8) and Pages; Nastrini, Fisher (6), Rooney (7), Bettencourt (8), Harris (9) and Cartaya. W: Nastrini (1-1). L: Pereira (0-2). HR: Springfield, Jones (3); Tulsa, DeLuca (9), Ramos (8), Lewis (2). RBI: Springfield, Jones (8); Tulsa, Pages 3 (23), Ramos 3 (16), Hoese 3 (5), Lewis 2 (8), DeLuca (15), Vargas (19), Cartaya (12). E: Springfield, Pages (2); Tulsa, Vivas (6). DP: Springfield 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: Springfield 9, Tulsa 7. T: 2:48. A: 3,131.