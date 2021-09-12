 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drillers rally to salvage series finale, keep playoff hopes alive
0 Comments
Drillers update

Drillers rally to salvage series finale, keep playoff hopes alive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sod Poodles vs. Drillers

Tulsa's Mark Washington pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings to improve his record to 6-1. 

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland

Radio: KTBZ-1430

Season series: Tied 3-3

Sunday's recap: Tulsa scored a run in the ninth inning off former OU pitcher Blake Rogers to edge the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-7 in the finale of a six-game series at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas. Miguel Vargas led off the ninth with a single and advanced to third on Justin Yurchak's single. Vargas scored on Ryan Noda's double-play grounder. Mark Washington (6-1) then pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to close out the win for the Drillers (60-54), who rallied from a 3-0 deficit and kept their slim playoff hopes alive after going 2-4 in the series.

Saturday's recap: Amarillo became only the fifth minor league team and second since 1993 to hit four consecutive home runs en route to a 20-12 win over Tulsa. The historical feat was achieved with homers from Stone Garrett, Buddy Kennedy, Dominic Fletcher and Dominic Canzone in the third inning. Drillers reliever Melvin Jimenez allowed all four homers plus another in the third.

Roster move: The Drillers activated pitcher Landon Knack off the injured list and assigned reliever Cyrillo Watson to high Single-A Great Lakes. Knack started Sunday and allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Sunday's lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-1-1-1); 3, Miguel Vargas, DH (5-2-2-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-2-2); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (3-2-2-3); 6, Devin Mann, RF (4-0-1-0); 7, Kody Hoese, 3B (5-1-1-2); 8, Hamlet Marte, C (3-1-1-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-1-0).

Amarillo — 1, Ben DeLuzio, RF (5-2-1-1); 2, Ryder Jones, 3B (4-0-2-3); 3, Stone Garrett, LF (4-0-0-0); 4, Eduardo Diaz, CF (3-1-1-0); 5, Dominic Fletcher, DH (4-1-2-2); 6, Andy Yerzy, 1B (4-0-0-0); 7, Luis Alejandro Basabe, 2B (3-2-1-1); 8, Dominic Miroglio, C (2-0-1-0); 9, Jancarlos Cintron, SS (4-1-1-0).

Saturday's lineups: Tulsa -- 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-2-2-1); 3, Miguel Vargas, DH (5-1-1-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (2-3-1-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-1-2-2); 6, Devin Mann, RF (5-2-2-5); 7, Ryan Noda, LF (5-2-2-1); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (5-0-2-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-1-0-0).

Amarillo -- 1, Ben DeLuzio, CF (5-3-1-0); 2, Geraldo Perdomo, SS (5-5-3-2); 3, Stone Garrett, DH (6-1-2-4); 4, Buddy Kennedy, 2B (5-4-5-4); 5, Dominic Fletcher, RF (4-3-2-3); 6, Dominic Canzone, 1B (4-2-4-4); 7, Eduardo Diaz, LF (6-0-3-2); 8, Andy Yerzy, C (6-0-2-0); 9, Ryder Jones, 3B (6-2-2-1).

Sunday

Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7

Tulsa;020;020;301;—;8;12;1

Amarillo;310;000;300;—;7;9;2

Knack, Robertson (4), Willeman (7), Washington (7) and Marte; Nelson, Jones (6), Brill (8), Rogers (9) and Miroglio. W: Washington (6-1). L: Rogers (1-4). HR: Tulsa — Noda (29), Hoese (2); Amarillo — Fletcher (15), Basabe (10). RBI: Tulsa — Noda 3 (73), Yurchak 2 (23), Hoese 2 (17), Busch (67); Amarillo — R.Jones 3 (34), Fletche 2 (55), Basabe (31). LOB: Tulsa, 8, Amarillo 5. T: 2:53. A: 5,681.

Late Saturday

Amarillo 20, Tulsa 12

Tulsa;030;504;000;—;12;13;1

Amarillo;357;140;00x;—;20;24;1

Varland, Plunkett (1), Jimenez (2), Gibbens (3), Martinez (4), Hagenman (6) and Feduccia; Jarvis, Hernandez (3), Workman (4), Hull (7) and Yerzy. W: Workman (3-6). L: Plunkett (1-1). Sv: Hull (1). HR: Tulsa — Mann 2 (13), Noda (28); Amarillo — Kennedy 2 (15), R.Jones (9), Garrett (21), Fletcher (14), Canzone (7). RBI: Tulsa — Mann  (59), Feduccia 2 (43), Noda (70), Busch (66), Vargas (57); Amarillo — Kennedy 4 (37), Fletcher 3 (53), Canzone 4 (25), Garrett 4 (73), R.Jones (31), Diaz 2 (14), Perdomo 2 (30). LOB: Tulsa, 6, Amarillo 12. T: 4:08. A: 5,618.

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News