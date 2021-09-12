Drillers rally to salvage series finale, keep playoff hopes alive

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland

Radio: KTBZ-1430

Season series: Tied 3-3

Sunday's recap: Tulsa scored a run in the ninth inning off former OU pitcher Blake Rogers to edge the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-7 in the finale of a six-game series at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas. Miguel Vargas led off the ninth with a single and advanced to third on Justin Yurchak's single. Vargas scored on Ryan Noda's double-play grounder. Mark Washington (6-1) then pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to close out the win for the Drillers (60-54), who rallied from a 3-0 deficit and kept their slim playoff hopes alive after going 2-4 in the series.

Saturday's recap: Amarillo became only the fifth minor league team and second since 1993 to hit four consecutive home runs en route to a 20-12 win over Tulsa. The historical feat was achieved with homers from Stone Garrett, Buddy Kennedy, Dominic Fletcher and Dominic Canzone in the third inning. Drillers reliever Melvin Jimenez allowed all four homers plus another in the third.