Drillers rally to salvage series finale, keep playoff hopes alive

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Season series: Tied 3-3
Sunday's recap: Tulsa scored a run in the ninth inning off former OU pitcher Blake Rogers to edge the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-7 in the finale of a six-game series at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas. Miguel Vargas led off the ninth with a single and advanced to third on Justin Yurchak's single. Vargas scored on Ryan Noda's double-play grounder. Mark Washington (6-1) then pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to close out the win for the Drillers (60-54), who rallied from a 3-0 deficit and kept their slim playoff hopes alive after going 2-4 in the series.
Saturday's recap: Amarillo became only the fifth minor league team and second since 1993 to hit four consecutive home runs en route to a 20-12 win over Tulsa. The historical feat was achieved with homers from Stone Garrett, Buddy Kennedy, Dominic Fletcher and Dominic Canzone in the third inning. Drillers reliever Melvin Jimenez allowed all four homers plus another in the third.
Roster move: The Drillers activated pitcher Landon Knack off the injured list and assigned reliever Cyrillo Watson to high Single-A Great Lakes. Knack started Sunday and allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings.
Sunday's lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-1-1-1); 3, Miguel Vargas, DH (5-2-2-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-2-2); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (3-2-2-3); 6, Devin Mann, RF (4-0-1-0); 7, Kody Hoese, 3B (5-1-1-2); 8, Hamlet Marte, C (3-1-1-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-1-0).
Amarillo — 1, Ben DeLuzio, RF (5-2-1-1); 2, Ryder Jones, 3B (4-0-2-3); 3, Stone Garrett, LF (4-0-0-0); 4, Eduardo Diaz, CF (3-1-1-0); 5, Dominic Fletcher, DH (4-1-2-2); 6, Andy Yerzy, 1B (4-0-0-0); 7, Luis Alejandro Basabe, 2B (3-2-1-1); 8, Dominic Miroglio, C (2-0-1-0); 9, Jancarlos Cintron, SS (4-1-1-0).
Saturday's lineups: Tulsa -- 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-2-2-1); 3, Miguel Vargas, DH (5-1-1-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (2-3-1-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-1-2-2); 6, Devin Mann, RF (5-2-2-5); 7, Ryan Noda, LF (5-2-2-1); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (5-0-2-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-1-0-0).
Amarillo -- 1, Ben DeLuzio, CF (5-3-1-0); 2, Geraldo Perdomo, SS (5-5-3-2); 3, Stone Garrett, DH (6-1-2-4); 4, Buddy Kennedy, 2B (5-4-5-4); 5, Dominic Fletcher, RF (4-3-2-3); 6, Dominic Canzone, 1B (4-2-4-4); 7, Eduardo Diaz, LF (6-0-3-2); 8, Andy Yerzy, C (6-0-2-0); 9, Ryder Jones, 3B (6-2-2-1).
Sunday
Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7
Tulsa;020;020;301;—;8;12;1
Amarillo;310;000;300;—;7;9;2
Knack, Robertson (4), Willeman (7), Washington (7) and Marte; Nelson, Jones (6), Brill (8), Rogers (9) and Miroglio. W: Washington (6-1). L: Rogers (1-4). HR: Tulsa — Noda (29), Hoese (2); Amarillo — Fletcher (15), Basabe (10). RBI: Tulsa — Noda 3 (73), Yurchak 2 (23), Hoese 2 (17), Busch (67); Amarillo — R.Jones 3 (34), Fletche 2 (55), Basabe (31). LOB: Tulsa, 8, Amarillo 5. T: 2:53. A: 5,681.
Late Saturday
Amarillo 20, Tulsa 12
Tulsa;030;504;000;—;12;13;1
Amarillo;357;140;00x;—;20;24;1
Varland, Plunkett (1), Jimenez (2), Gibbens (3), Martinez (4), Hagenman (6) and Feduccia; Jarvis, Hernandez (3), Workman (4), Hull (7) and Yerzy. W: Workman (3-6). L: Plunkett (1-1). Sv: Hull (1). HR: Tulsa — Mann 2 (13), Noda (28); Amarillo — Kennedy 2 (15), R.Jones (9), Garrett (21), Fletcher (14), Canzone (7). RBI: Tulsa — Mann (59), Feduccia 2 (43), Noda (70), Busch (66), Vargas (57); Amarillo — Kennedy 4 (37), Fletcher 3 (53), Canzone 4 (25), Garrett 4 (73), R.Jones (31), Diaz 2 (14), Perdomo 2 (30). LOB: Tulsa, 6, Amarillo 12. T: 4:08. A: 5,618.
— From staff reports