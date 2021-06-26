Drillers rally past Cardinals after rain delay

Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Kevin McGovern (0-0, 1.42 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-2, 9.47 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 4-1
Promotions: Family Funday Christmas in June — The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino entrances will receive a Hornsby Santa Mini Bobblehead. Santa Claus will be on hand to visit with young fans. In addition, all kids, 14 and under, will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. After the game, all kids can run the bases. High School All-Star Baseball — Some of the area’s top high school seniors will play in a East vs. West all-star game at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Ryan Noda socked a tying three-run homer and Donovan Casey delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Drillers scored five in the eighth inning to rally past the Cardinals 8-7 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Noda’s homer came after shortstop Delvin Perez fumbled a potential double-play grounder. Miguel Vargas ignited the rally for Tulsa (26-20) with a leadoff homer in the eighth.
Casey’s sacrifice fly drove in pinch-runner Clayton Daniel from third. Daniel ran for Stevie Berman, who walked. Rumer Cuadrado also walked and both runners advanced on a passed ball.
Rain delayed the game for one hour during the seventh inning. When the game resumed, Ivan Herrera lined a two-out RBI single that gave Springfield a 7-3 lead.
Vargas lined a two-run double in the first inning, but Springfield’s Justin Toerner matched that with a two-RBI double in the second.
Top St. Louis hitting prospect Nolan Gorman belted an opposite-field, two-run tiebreaking homer in the third inning to give Springfield (16-30) a 4-2 lead.
Drillers starter Andre Jackson allowed five runs on five hits, including two homers, in four innings. Jackson has given up 10 homers this season — the second-highest total in Double-A Central. Jackson threw 49 of his 71 pitches for strikes.
Springfield lefty Domingo Robles, who may have been one batter away from being lifted from the game due to a high pitch count in the first inning, gave up three runs and five hits over five innings, walked two and struck out five.
Saturday’s batting orders: Springfield — 1, Delvin Perez, SS; 2, Nolan Gorman, 2B; 3, Ivan Herrera, C; 4, Alec Burleson, DH; 5, Luken Baker, 1B; 6, Brendan Donovan, LF: 7, Nick Plummer, RF; 8, Justin Toerner, CF; 9, Nick Dunn, 2B.
Tulsa — 1, Donovan Casey, CF; 2, Michael Busch, 2B; 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B; 4, Carlos Rincon, DH; 5, Jacob Amaya, SS; 6, Devin Mann, 1B; 7, Ryan Noda, LF; 8, Stevie Berman, C; 9, Romer Cuadrado, RF.
DRILLERS 8, CARDINALS 7
Springfield 022 101 100 — 7 9 1
Tulsa 200 010 05x — 8 9 1
Robles, Leahy (6), Bretell (7), Santos (8) and Herrera; Jackson, Washington (5), Robertson (6), Watson (7), Ochsenbein (9) and Berman. W: Watson (2-0). L: Bretell (0-1). Save: Ochsenbein (2). HR: Springfield — Gorman (11), Donovan (3), Baker (9), Herrera (17); Tulsa, Cuadrado (4), Vargas (3), Noda (10). RBIs: Springfield — Toerner 2 (10), Gorman 2 (27), Baker (26), Donovan (8), Herrera (17); Tulsa — Noda 3 (25), Vargas 3 (11), Cuadrado (14), Casey (18). E: Springfield, Perez (9). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Springfield 5, Tulsa 6. T: 2:48. A: 6,740.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World