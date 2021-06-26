Drillers rally past Cardinals after rain delay

Noda’s homer came after shortstop Delvin Perez fumbled a potential double-play grounder. Miguel Vargas ignited the rally for Tulsa (26-20) with a leadoff homer in the eighth.

Casey’s sacrifice fly drove in pinch-runner Clayton Daniel from third. Daniel ran for Stevie Berman, who walked. Rumer Cuadrado also walked and both runners advanced on a passed ball.

Rain delayed the game for one hour during the seventh inning. When the game resumed, Ivan Herrera lined a two-out RBI single that gave Springfield a 7-3 lead.

Vargas lined a two-run double in the first inning, but Springfield’s Justin Toerner matched that with a two-RBI double in the second.

Top St. Louis hitting prospect Nolan Gorman belted an opposite-field, two-run tiebreaking homer in the third inning to give Springfield (16-30) a 4-2 lead.

Drillers starter Andre Jackson allowed five runs on five hits, including two homers, in four innings. Jackson has given up 10 homers this season — the second-highest total in Double-A Central. Jackson threw 49 of his 71 pitches for strikes.